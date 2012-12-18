Arshiya International Deploys Acidaes' CRMnext

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- CRMnext will enhance Arshiya’s current sales and customer servicing operations by providing valuable insights in project execution and a quality customer view. For a logistics company like Arshiya, that simplifies the complex supply chain networks of companies across sectors, CRMnext’s single, comprehensive view of sales and operations will improve efficiencies and better customer-centricity.



CRMnext will also help Arshiya automate their Voice of Customer (VOC) initiative to provide faster response to their customers, thereby enabling them to deliver better end to end solutions and increasing cross-selling and up-selling opportunities.



Talking about the benefits of CRMnext, Jagmohan Bhatt, Senior VP-IT, Arshiya International said, “CRMnext provides us a one click access to complete details of contracts and execution status. The system also helps to analyse future project pipeline which serves as a significant input in resource planning and utilisation which is very critical for us.”



“Arshiya, being one of the fastest growing logistics companies in India, needed to have deeper insights into its customers and projects. This is a showcase implementation in the logistics industry which will create benchmarks for sales and customer service practices,” said Sushil Tyagi, Director Sales, CRMnext, Acidaes Solutions Private Limited.



About CRMnext

CRMnext provides a comprehensive solution for the logistics industry that streamlines the entire marketing, sales and customer service processes by providing a common platform to the business development, account management and logistics teams. CRMnext provides end-to-end sales management capability including multi-channel lead capture, assignments, activity details, opportunity, quotes and account management. The solution also provides a very intuitive user interface for creation, tracking and renewal of contracts. CRMnext also has the most advanced multi-dimensional analytics for real time reporting including sonic distribution technology to deliver role-based, scheduled reports via emails.