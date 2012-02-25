Art Education Degrees Allow Artists to Turn their Passion Into Their Career

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2012 -- Every day, people go to a job they do not emotionally connect with simply to make enough money to pay their bills. For most people, the ability to combine their life passion with their occupation would be a dream come true.



And for most artists, the idea of being able to do what they love and get paid for would be the key to their career happiness.



Obtaining an art education degree is the first step in turning this dream into a reality.



Aspiring art teachers and prospective art students can learn about the requirements, specializations, benefits and career paths associated with an art education degree from MastersinEducationGuides.org. The website provides a list of the available areas of study, career opportunities and benefits of obtaining a Master of Education in Art Education.



An art education degree prepares recipients to teach a variety of courses, from the kindergarten level through community college courses, and to work in museums and other alternative educational settings.



Art education degrees also allow people to improve their own art practices by teaching them more about the history and theory of art, letting them meet and work with other artists and teachers, and showing them how to expand their career horizons.



And according to Masters in Education Guides, obtaining a Master of Education in Art Education gives people even more enhanced opportunities for professional advancement in the educational system.



This accelerated degree allows artists to truly combine their love of art with their education by giving them the opportunity to improve their skills, while showing them how to implement them in future career endeavors.



According to Masters in Education Guides, “Graduate work in art education is intended for artist-teachers who want to build studio skills as well as improve their teaching. That means you will be expected to do many of the same things professional artists do, such as showing your work to others, developing an artist statement, and exploring a variety of media.”



Although many programs offer opportunities for online study, most require periodic onsite visits for supervision and evaluation of studio work, so it is important to do the proper research prior to selecting an art education degree program.



