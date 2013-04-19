Art, Heritage, and Force: The Things That Make Minot

Minot, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- In most cases, it can be quite unusual to find a city where art, heritage, and a show of strength are able to seamlessly mingle; one such city where that is a reality is Minot in North Dakota.



The city of Minot can be found right at the heart of north central North Dakota. It is primarily known for the Air Force than can be found on the northern side of the city. Aside from this, however, Minot also has a lot of things to offer to tourists. These tourist attractions range from museums and art galleries to historical landmarks.



Some of the tourist spots that you should not miss out on the next time you drop by Minot would include the Arlene Theater, the Dakota Territory Air Museum, the Scandinavian Heritage Park, the Northwest Art Center, the North Dakota State Fair Center, and the Taube Museum of Art. It can also be worthwhile to drop by such scenic spots as the Minot Riverwalk and the Pangea House.



With so many tourist attractions to visit, you would probably find yourself needing more than a day in order to take in everything that Minot has to offer. If you find yourself in this kind of situation, your best bet would be to book yourself in one of the motels in Minot ND. One of the most dependable hotels in Minot ND is the Sierra Inn Minot.



Sierra Inn Minot is located right in the heart of Minot allowing guests to have easy access to some of the most popular tourist attractions in the area. It affords tourists with such amenities as indoor pool, guest laundry services, access to fitness room, and winter plug-ins. Guests also get to enjoy free deluxe breakfast.



