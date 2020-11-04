Art Project for the Good Cause: New Nude Art Photography Book "Mutspenden - Nude in Public, Berlin - New York - Hamburg

Bochum, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- Nudity in photography is nothing special. It looks quite different when it is staged in public by big cities. The professional nude art photographer Kristian Liebrand did this with three courageous models in front of hundreds of passers-by in Berlin, Hamburg and New York. The result is an exciting mixture of street/architectural photography and nude art. The motifs are as diverse as big city life and have already received several international awards. The best works from the shootings have now been exposed and published in an 80-page photo book. In the generous format of 420 x 297 mm (DIN A3, closed) the photographs are particularly effective.



With this art and donation campaign the nude photography artist would like to draw attention to the fact that every 35 seconds a person worldwide gets the terrible diagnosis of blood cancer, in Germany every 15 minutes. From one moment to the next nothing is the same for those affected. With the project "Mutspenden" new stem cell donors are to be found and donation funds for the "DKMS - We defeat blood cancer" are to be won. The photographer and his courageous models work for free. The illustrated book is given away against a DKMS donation starting from 48, - €. Since 1991 the DKMS has already made possible about 90,000 stem cell donations for blood cancer patients and requires about 35 euros for each donor registration.



The illustrated book is available at www.mutspenden.de. Who would like to get the nude photography book "MUTSPENDEN - nude in public, Berlin - New York - Hamburg" given, is asked to accomplish first on the official Website of the DKMS a donation of at least 48 €. The receipt of payment entitles to the purchase of the illustrated book including free shipping within Germany. The edition of the picture book is limited. The offer is only valid while stocks last.



A particularly large thanks applies to the project supporters, Arndt Klinksiek (www.relicsretreats.com), Christoph Strenger (www.east-hamburg.de) and Dr. Michael K. Thomas (www.mundwerk.de)



Further information about the non-profit art project including "behind the scenes" video can be found at https://www.mutspenden.de.



Media Contact



Kristian Liebrand

Steiger-Stein-Str. 4

44805 Bochum

Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 234 915 391 45

info@aktfotostudio-nrw.de

www.aktfotostudio-nrw.de