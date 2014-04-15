Art Sense Dominates the Custom Picture Frame and Canvas Print Sector

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Digital photography continues to increase in popularity and, although many anticipated this to be the doom of traditional image printing, nothing is further from the truth. In fact, Ibis World found online photo printing in the United States grew approximately 20 percent every year between 2007 and 2012. "Many now choose canvas printing Calgary as it shows their amazing photos in the best light," Richard of Art Sense explains.



Benefits of printing photos on canvas Calgary are numerous. Consumers choosing this option find the value of the image increases when printed on canvas, and display options expand when one chooses to use this printing method. A photo on canvas serves as wall art in a myriad of locations, and catches the eye of all who enter the space. "Have one or more images printed on canvas and immediately see how the canvas works to give the image a more modern and sophisticated appearance, one that improves the entire area where the canvas is placed," Richard continues.



Another benefit of having images printed on canvas involves the length of time the image lasts when this display option is selected. Canvas helps to properly preserve the image, making it the perfect choice for wedding photos, photos of children as they grow, or treasured images from vacations abroad. As Richard points out, over time, the canvas prints may become family heirlooms, ones passed down from generation to generation and cherished by all.



Some images don't lend well to canvas prints. When this is the case, many choose to have the images printed on traditional photographic paper and then framed. With the help of custom picture framing Calgary, one obtains a work of art they can proudly display on any wall in their home or office.



"Customers, over the years, have come to realize that Art Sense offers the lowest prices when it comes to canvas photo printing, custom picture frames, and framed art within the Calgary area. Contact Art Sense today for all of your art needs as you are sure to be satisfied," Richard declares.



About Art Sense

Art Sense features the lowest prices in Calgary when it comes to framed art, canvas photo printing, and quality custom picture framing, and uses only archival materials to protect the works of art. High quality cotton canvas combined with the company's 12 colour process ensures the most vibrant colour possible on all projects, and Art Sense remains known for offering the largest selection of ready framed art in the area. Established in 1994 by Richard and Jane Harris with the name Where It's Art, Art Sense has grown considerably thanks to a wide selection of corporate and public clients.