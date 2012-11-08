Orange, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Patients looking for an alternative arthritis back pain relief are finding the inSRT stem cell therapy injection beneficial. The inSRT injection is a state-of-the art minimally invasive epidural comprised of embryonic and mesenchymal stem cells taken from the amniotic fluid, placenta, and umbilical cord directly after the birthing process. The inSRT stem cell injection offers a fast reduction in pain for suffers of arthritis back pain relief, as well as other joint and spine issues that cause chronic pain. The Brain and Spine Institute of California (BASIC) has developed the inSRT therapy with a biomedical partner in order to provide a noninvasive alternative for arthritis back pain relief.



The inSRT medical team strives to provide the most minimally invasive treatment possible to sufferers of chronic back and joint pain. Patients are given a tailored therapeutic approach before and after the injection to maximize the regenerative effects of the inSRT injection. Patients typically undergo a one day consultation process followed by a one day inpatient check in to receive the injection. Patients are normally released for outpatient recovery the same day as they receive the injection and see results within a few weeks. The inSRT process has been tested extensively and in some cases has provided pain relief for up to two years. In addition to spine and joint pain, the inSRT spinal rejuvenation therapy is proving to be an effective option for arthritis back pain relief. More information on the inSRT technology is available here stem cell therapy.



The inSRT spinal rejuvenation therapy continues to show results for a variety of spine and joint related conditions. The inSRT injection is proving effective in offering a surgery free alternative for arthritis back pain relief.