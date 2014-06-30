Arthritis on the Rise for Overweight Children

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- The symptoms of arthritis begin simply enough with a twinge or pain in a joint that progressively becomes worse over time. Once considered a dysfunction of “old people”, more children are being diagnosed with arthritis and many medical professionals are citing childhood obesity as one of the primary causes. To avoid prescription pain medications, physicians are recommending the use of a glucosamine supplement for pain relief and to promote joint health.



“It’s not just parents and grandparents who are seeking relief from arthritis pain,” said Michelle O’Sullivan, spokesperson for VitaBreeze. “Parents are desperately searching for a means of pain relief for their children.”



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new figures estimating that one in every 250 children under the age of 18 has a form of arthritis or rheumatic condition. Childhood arthritis results in approximately 827,000 visits to family physicians each year and 83,000 trips to an emergency room.



Osteoarthritis has a definite link to obesity and is the most common type of arthritis affecting those under 18. Carrying even a few extra pounds places extra stress on joints, especially load bearing joints, resulting in pain. Each extra pound of weight is equal to four pounds of pressure on joints.



Joint pain is worse during physical activities, making youngsters even less likely to exercise and lose the weight. Typical injuries that youngsters may incur during normal activities are exacerbated by being overweight. When an injury occurs, it often results in more damage than a thinner person would experience and recuperation times are extended.



Many parents are turning to dietary supplements for themselves and their children to promote joint health and to ease the pain of arthritis. A supplement rich in glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM and turmeric is believed to be the most beneficial for relieving inflammation that causes swelling and pain in joints.



Turmeric is a spice known for its ability to relieve pain. The other three ingredients occur naturally in the body and are essential for maintaining joint health. The VitaBreeze joint health supplement features a triple dose of all four ingredients and has yielded encouraging results for many joint pain sufferers. It’s the number one selling product of its type on Amazon.com.



