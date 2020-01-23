Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Arthrodesis Plates Market Introduction
Arthrodesis of a joint is an orthopedic procedure often performed in the carpus and tarsus part. Arthrodesis is most commonly indicated after an injury caused by hyperextension. Falling or other impact traumas that hyperextend the carpus can cause severe injury to the numerous small palmar carpal ligaments that support carpal joints. Patients with varying severities of lameness, swelling, and pain have high chances of suffering carpal fractures or dislocations.
Plate stabilization of arthrodesis provides the most substantial and reliable fixation. The common biomechanical location for a pancarpal arthrodesis bone plate is on the palmar surface of the carpus. Plates are sized appropriately for carpal and metacarpal bones. Arthrodesis plates are available in small, medium, and large size which is commonly used for patients having degenerative arthritis, brachial plexus palsies, and spastic disorders. The size of arthrodesis plates varies according to the weight and size of patients.
Arthrodesis Plates Market - Competitive Landscape
Major players operating in the global arthrodesis plates market include B. Braun Melsungen, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Globus Medical. Inc., Ortho Solutions, Medartis AG, CarboFix Orthopedics Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Vilex in Tennessee, Inc., and Acumed LLC.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Established in 1927, Zimmer Biomet Holdings is located in Warsaw, the U.S. The company develops, produces, and distributes a range of joint replacement products and surgical solutions that serve health care institutions across the globe.
Zimmer Biomet recorded net sales of US$ 6.0 Bn in 2015, reflecting 35% constant currency revenue. The merger of Zimmer and Biomet is further enhancing and diversifying the company's offerings to reach the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions available for musculoskeletal health.
Stryker Corporation
Established in 1941, Stryker Corporation is located in Kalamazoo, the U.S. Stryker Corporation offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for primary, revision knee, and partial hip anthroplasty. The company's implants are designed to provide surgeons with multiple options to treat patients with osteoarthritis.
Stryker Corporation's product portfolio includes implants utilized in joint replacement and trauma surgeries, surgical equipment and neurosurgical, neurovascular, and spinal devices as well as other medical devices employed in various medical specialties.
Arthrodesis Plates Market Dynamics
High Prevalence of Birth Anomalies Drives Demand for Arthrodesis Plates
The global arthrodesis plates market is driven by high prevalence of birth anomalies. Increase in incidence of premature birth with bone deformities and ankle & finger abnormalities are the other factors projected to propel the global arthrodesis plates market.
According to an article published in reumatologia, musculoskeletal disorders were the cause of nearly 166 million years lived with disability (YLDs), with neck, ankle, and low back pain accounting for 69.9% deaths.
Manufacturers Focus on Innovative Techniques to Enter Developing Arthrodesis Plates Market
Manufacturers in the arthrodesis plates market are increasingly investing in the research and development of new and innovative techniques to develop modified arthrodesis plates. These are also focusing on offering highly-efficient and reliable arthrodesis plates to provide better protection against breakage and fragility.
The global arthrodesis plates market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several manufacturers, especially in the developing regions. Emergence of new technologies for wrist arthrodesis companies are introducing fusion plating system, standalone system to avoid extensor tendon irritation. These factors are anticipated to augment the global arthrodesis plates market in the next few years. Moreover, with the increasing number of manufacturers, product differentiation has become vital to gain competitive edge in the arthrodesis plates market.
Inflated Cost of Devices and Nonunion of Plates with Bone
Inflated cost of devices is a key factor hampering the growth of the global arthrodesis plates market. High cost of plates due to supply of raw materials is getting costlier and treatment procedures prices are increasing, hence the factors are likely to hamper the arthrodesis plates market in near future. Moreover, nonunion of plates with bones after surgery increases the risk of inflammation and pain among patients. This is also expected to restrain the global market during forecast period.