Arthroscopy Instruments Market 2020-2026 Worldwide Business Analysis and Prediction :: Leading Players Are Danaher, Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- The Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.92 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and prevalence of demand of arthroscopy in these populations.



Few of the major market competitors currently working in the arthroscopy instruments market are Arthrex Inc., Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, CONMED Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, , Medtronic, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Vimex Sp. z o.o.., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GPC Medical Ltd, Wright Medical Group N.V., Active Implants, Bioventus, Orthofix Holdings Inc., Cannuflow, DJO Global, Flexion Therapeutics Inc., NuOrtho Surgical Inc., and OrthoSpace.



Worldwide Arthroscopy Instruments market report gives out the most excellent opportunities available in the market and efficient information with which business can achieve great success. This Arthroscopy Instruments report also gives the details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. The report also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2018, and the forecast for the year 2019-2026.



Market Definition: Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market:-



Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that is performed where examination or even treatment is performed through an endoscope or through an arthroscope. These procedures require a number of instruments to aid in the entire surgical procedures and such instruments are known as arthroscopy instruments.



Segmentation: Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market:-



Arthroscopy Instruments Market : By Product



Arthroscopes

Arthroscopic implants

Fluid management systems

Radiofrequency systems

Visualization systems

Powered shavers



Arthroscopy Instruments Market : By Application



Knee

Hips

Spine

Foot & ankle

Shoulder & elbow

Other



Arthroscopy Instruments Market : By End-User



Hospitals

Ambulatory & surgical centers

Clinics



Arthroscopy Instruments Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Arthroscopy Instruments Market:-



In December, 2017, DePuy Synthes launched Purevue visualization system imaging platform capable of use in minimally invasive surgery procedures



In February, 2016, Smith & Nephew entered into a multi-country distribution agreement with OrthAlign Inc., for the distribution of Smith & Nephew's Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) technology, KneeAlign.



Arthroscopy Instruments Market Drivers:-



Rising geriatric population has increased the demand for these instruments as these population usually suffer from arthritis



Constant innovations and advancements in the industry will act as a major market driver



Arthroscopy Instruments Market Restraints:-



High cost of arthroscopy instruments is acting as a major restraint for the market



Lack of trained professionals that can utilize completely these instruments is also acting as a major market restraint



Table of Content: Global Arthroscopy Instrument Market:-



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Arthroscopy Instrument Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Arthroscopy Instrument Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Arthroscopy Instrument Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis



Continue….



