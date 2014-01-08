Arthur Battaglia Looks to Raise $30,000 via Indiegogo for the Official Launch of Geodesic Sports Protection

Santa Rosa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Dometric Tech is committed to launching our first retail-ready products within 6 months of funding. Dometric LLC is a registered business in California and is the holder of the US Patented intellectual property, the foundation of geodesic sports protection.



Geodesics will deliver better helmets and better body protection to athletes everywhere. The geodesic dome makes for lighter and cooler sports protection. Geodesics uniquely distribute the forces of tension and impact throughout the structure.



Not only do they perform as advertised, they do it using less of everything. From helmets to knee and elbow pads to sports shoes, Dometric Tech transforms your protection and your performance.



Geodesics allow air to flow through the protective shell which is most responsible for trapping heat against your body. It is so simple it’s natural. More air means less sweat and more comfort, more personal records achieved.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 16, 2013 - January 10, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1d7EvRa