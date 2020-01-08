Arthur Kucher Launches Kickstarter Campaign for His Modern Desk Lamps!

Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Arthur Kutcher is a US based seasoned industrial designer, and he has proudly announced the launch of his amazing new Woody and Shiny desk lamps. These amazing new lamps feature LED technology and classic materials, and the designing artist has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 10,000, and Arthur is welcoming generous support.



"Thanks to Kickstarter, I now have the opportunity to introduce two simple table lamps." Said Arthur Kutcher, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "Woody and Shiny are two unique lamps, and with your help, I can expand the collection by adding more lamps of style and character." He added. Each dollar contributed in this campaign will play a major role in the success of this project, and Arthur is welcoming everyone for their generous contributions.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:

www.kickstarter.com/projects/desk-lamp/woody-and-shiny-modern-desk-lamps-make-100 and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. All funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production of these lamps and Arthur is offering them as a reward for the backers for their pledges and donations. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Arthur Kutcher

Arthur Kutcher is a Latvian born US based military veteran and an accomplished industrial designer, who has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to introduce his newly designed table lamps. Initially, Arthur has launched two lamps, while he plans to expand his collection with the funds and support raised through this Kickstarter.



Contact:

Contact Person: Arthurs Kucher

Company: Woody and Shiny

City: Jersey City

State: New Jersey

Country: United States

Phone: 6142880432 acrylicdesign@gmail.com

Email: acrylicdesign@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/desk-lamp/woody-and-shiny-modern-desk-lamps-make-100