Jaipur, Rajasthan -- 05/15/2012 -- Ribbun Software, a popular SEO and SMO firm, has recently launched a new article marketing service for its clients. The launch of this new service is part of the company's mission to provide innovative and effective SEO services that utilize the latest trends and technology.



Article marketing is one of the oldest methods of search engine optimization, and it is still being used and recommended by several experts such as Ribbun Software. This is explained by Ribbun spokesperson Mr. Mohit, who says, “Article marketing service remains one of the best and most effective forms of search engine optimization, and an indispensable part of any SEO campaign. Through an effective article submission such as the one we have launched, you can create high authority links and also direct a significant amount of high-authority traffic to your website.”



Ribbun Software has set up certain strict guidelines for its article marketing service in order to ensure that article directories receive useful and informative content, publishers benefit from a high approval ratio, and clients get the most effective boost in search engine results page rank. The company uses a mix of original and spun articles in order to achieve this result. Clients would receive a completely original article with each submission package. This article would be optimized and the best keyword positioning and title would be implemented.



Once an original article is made, the company would then spin the article to create more articles without compromising on the quality and readability of the articles. Each of these spun articles would be around 20 to 30 percent unique. Once the spun content has been made, SEO experts at Ribbun Software would then manually submit every article to an article directory. Each directory is chosen according to the traffic it receives, as well as the authority its links hold.



Ribbun Software will also provide a tracking service for clients to track down the status of the article marketing service and the effects. Since Ribbun utilizes a mixture of original and high-quality spun article, the overall cost of the service for clients is significantly lower than most other services. A combination of high-quality articles, manual submission to each directory, and the usage of up to two anchor texts for a resource page make Ribbun’s service even more effective.



