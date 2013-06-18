Article That Features 11 Diet Tips Using eGadgets and Simple Advice Is Posted to Wimausa Website

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Wimausa, a website that is devoted to providing readers with in-depth and helpful reviews about diets and workouts, has just posted a new article that is filled with innovative and helpful diet tips. The article, http://www.wimausa.org/my-11-favorite-diet-and-fitness-tips/, was written by the author Glenn Ford who decided late last year that it was finally time to get back in shape. Since Christmas, Glenn has lost an impressive 16 pounds, is down four belt sizes, and is well on his way to getting his high blood pressure under control. As Glenn explained, he wrote his new article about diet and fitness tips because he wants to share what he has learned with others and inspire them to lose weight.



As Glenn wrote in his article, he has combined the use high tech eGadgets with other synergistic approaches to weight loss and fitness. For example, Glenn is using an iPhone workout app called TouchFit by MMA champion Georges St-Pierre, along with an EKG-accurate Mio AlphaHeartRate watch that is worn on the wrist and is extremely accurate and easy to use. The watch, which was funded by the Kickstarter website, uses Bluetooth to connect to the Endomondo fitness application.



Glenn is also using a calorie counter app on his phone called MyFitnessPal; this helps him to track what he eats every day and how many calories he is burning when he exercises. As Glenn wrote in the new article, he is enjoying many of the app’s innovative features, including the ability to scan the barcode of many foods and storing information about customized meals.



In addition to the technologically advanced gadgets, Glenn is also using a variety of other methods to help him lose weight. For instance, after reading an article by Dr. Ellington Darden about SuperHydration and the importance of staying as hydrated as possible, Glenn now drinks a lot of ice water every day.



Another tip Glenn shares in his article involves cutting out just one item from every meal.



“I will often go to my favorite deli shop and get my favorite sandwich with a bag of kettle chips and a diet coke,” he wrote, adding that by eliminating the bag of kettle chips, he is cutting 160 calories and 10 grams from his diet.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Wimausa is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can also read Glenn’s in-depth and helpful article and learn the rest of his tips that can help people lose weight and become more fit.



About Wimausa

