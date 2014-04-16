Articoolo Offers Article Builder That Produces Most Unique and Original Content for Websites

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Quality and original content or articles are always useful, informative and interesting. This information helps businesses build credibility with the viewers, create trust and expand their reader base thereby retaining them forever. Fresh and unique content may also interest other websites thereby improving the search engine rankings through backlinks. Websites depend on various sources or hire content writers for creating unique content but they might have to compromise on the quality or the pricing. However, there is one tool known as the AI article builder that can help websites buy articles and get unique content that is not only reasonably priced but would also attract readers’ attention.



Articoolo.com offers a content writer that can generate an entirely unique content in just a splash. There is no need to worry about outsourcing content writers, copying and rephrasing contents, spinning and rewriting existing articles or face issues such as writers-block while generating content for websites, assignments or blog sites. The content created by this article builder is good enough to pass through Copyscape. There is no need to invest time and money producing content material or buy material that is copied or rewritten. Websites can simply buy articles from Articoolo that offers top quality, original and unique content with just a mouse click.



Articoolo can also create Tier 1 content with the help of the Article Builder that runs on the innovative AI technology. It can create content on any subject appropriate for a variety of blogs, posts, articles and many more. The difference between other alternatives and this tool is that it does not spin content or text of an already written article. The tool is capable of understanding, summarizing, outlining and rephrasing a completely unique content in its own words. Some of the interesting features of this tool are Research for Content, Content Summarization, Sentence Identification, Shallow Parsing, Named Entity Similarity, Connection Recognition, Semantic Role Labeling and Paraphrasing a Sentence.



To know more about the AI article builder visit website www.articoolo.com



About http://www.articoolo.com

Articoolo, www.articoolo.com established in 2013 is a content creation provider. The creators with 15 years of combined knowledge in the web advertising and marketing industry have started this firm with a vision to delivering the power of producing content for any kind of business. They create the most original and unique content using the NLP + AI technology.



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Articoolo

www.articoolo.com