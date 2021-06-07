Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2021 -- HTF MI released most extensive analysis of Articulated Robot market from a regional market perspective – forecast to 2026. A detailed overview of the major equipment providers is included for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), the Americas, China, Japan and Rest of Asia. Furthermore, the Global Articulated Robot Market study includes industrial manufacturing subsectors analysis and a comparison of revenue growth in the Articulated Robot market with key underlying growth factors and trends. Finally, market shares for leading vendors in the Articulated Robot market is presented.



Currently, most established players – OEMs, Articulated Robot suppliers – are working on strategies to cope with shifting growth patterns and unexpected high demand and declining growth in more mature technologies. To accurately gauge the pulse of the Articulated Robot market; manufacturers like FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Yaskawa, kawasaki, DENSO, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, COMAU, Omron Adept Technologies, SIASUN, HIWIN (TW), Yamaha, GSK, Triowin & Nanjing Estun Automation were studied thoroughly and profiled.



Global mega-trends in Articulated Robot industry – shifting growth patterns and increasing pace of digitization



Highlights of Global Articulated Robot Market Study



- Global and regional market share estimates of leading suppliers for total Articulated Robot,, 4-Axis or Less, 5-Axis & 6-Axis or More.

- Analyse and measure the Global Articulated Robot Market by identifying consumption across various application/end use verticals - Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Machinery, Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Others.

- Analyses of multiple economic indicators like tracking industrial capacity, machinery production, real GDP, and capital expenditure (CAPEX).

- Growth forecasts for 22+ Articulated Robot markets to 2026 in terms of US dollar revenues, unit shipments, and average selling price.



Actuals & Forecast: Frequency & Time Period



? Historical Years (2016-2026)

? Base year (2020)

? Annual forecast (2021-2026)



Extracts from Table of Content of Global Version



Chapter 1 Market Overview

1.1 Scope

1.2 Manufacturing Process Analysis

1.3 Raw Materials & Suppliers

1.4 Industrial Chain

1.5 Supply Chain Analysis



Chapter 2 Articulated Robot Market Dynamics

2.1 Market factor Analysis

2.2 Impact of Covid-19

2.3 Drivers

........



Chapter 3 Articulated Robot Market Size by Revenue [USD M], Shipment [Units], Prices (USD/Unit) (2016-2026)

3.1. North America: Articulated Robot Market Analysis by Country

3.1.1. United States

3.1.2. Canada

3.1.3. Mexico

3.1.4. North America Market by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, 4-Axis or Less, 5-Axis & 6-Axis or More]

3.1.5. North America Market by Application [Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Machinery, Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Others]



3.2 Asia Pacific Market Analysis by Country

3.2.1. China

3.2.2. Japan

3.2.3. India

3.2.4. South Korea

3.2.5. Australia

3.2.6. Southeast Asia

3.2.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

3.2.8. Asia Pacific by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, 4-Axis or Less, 5-Axis & 6-Axis or More]

3.2.9. Asia Pacific by Application [Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Machinery, Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Others]



3.3 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Market Analysis by Country

3.3.1. Germany

3.3.2. France

3.3.3. Italy

3.3.4. the United Kingdom

3.3.5. Netherlands

3.3.6. Nordic Nations

3.3.7. South Africa

3.3.8. Middle East

3.3.9. Rest of EMEA

3.3.10. EMEA by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, 4-Axis or Less, 5-Axis & 6-Axis or More]

3.3.11 EMEA by Application [Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Machinery, Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Others]



3.4 South America: Articulated Robot Market Analysis by Country

3.4.1. Brazil

3.4.2. Argentina

3.4.3. Rest of South America



Chapter 4 Articulated Robot Manufacturers Analysis

4.1 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

4.1.1 Sales Channel

....

4.1.2 Articulated Robot Distributors

4.1.3 Articulated Robot Customer



4.2 Market Share Analysis by Players (2020)

4.3 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

4.4 Y-o-Y Growth & (%) Market Share by Manufacturers

4.5 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Headquarter, Geographic Footprints, Product Specifications, Key Development Activities …)

...........

.........Continued



