Artificial Crown Market to See Booming Growth : Colgate Oral Care, 3M, Giorgio Dental

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Artificial Crown Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Wand Dental Lab (United States), EZCAD Dental Lab (United States), Vitallab (India), 3M (United States), Colgate Oral Care (United States), Burbank Dental (United States), Giorgio Dental (Australia), Clove Dental (India), Excel Dental (United States) and Baluke Dental (Canada).



Scope of the Report of Artificial Crown

A fixed prosthetic renovation that covers more than half of either the coronal portions of the tooth is known as an artificial crown. Crowns come in a variety of styles. They could be made of gold, porcelain, acrylic, or a mix of these materials. Along with on lays, which are classified as extra coronal restorations, crowns of various types make up the remainder of the extra coronal category. An artificial crown is used to protect and restore a tooth that has been broken, weakened, or heavily filled. They are also used to improve the appearance of teeth that are severely discolored. A crown is a strong restoration that can look and feel like a natural tooth. The color and shape can be customized to match the own teeth.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 23 January 2020, Colgate-Palmolive Company announced that it has agreed to acquire Hello Products LLC ("Hello"), one of the fastest-growing, premium oral care brands in the United States, a portfolio company of Tenth Avenue Holdings, a New York City based private, diversified holding company. and On 10 January 2022, National Dentex Labs, the largest network of fully-owned dental labs in North America, announced the acquisition of Biotech Dental Prosthetics located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Biotech Dental Prosthetics has grown to become one of the region's premier dental labs with an exceptional reputation for custom-made crowns, bridges and implant restorations. The lab will relocate to the NDX headquarters in Jupiter, Florida, with Biotech's president, Frank Lavonia, III, becoming the general manager of NDX's new, state-of-the-art dental lab.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crowns, Metal & Gold Crowns, Stainless Steel Crowns (SSCs), Cosmetic Crowns (Ceramic), All-Resin Crowns), Application (Hospital, Dental Clinic, Others), Material (Porcelain, Gold, Synthetic, Other)



Market Trend

- Increasing Investment Of Player In Development Of Artificial Crown



Market Drivers

- Increasing Prevalence Of Dental Disorder

- Rise In Geriatric Population And Rise In Medical And Dental Tourism Positively Affect The Dental Crown Market



Opportunities

- Development of New Diagnostic Center and Hospitals

- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Across Emerging Markets



Restraints

- High Cost Associated with Artificial Crown

- Limited Reimbursements for Dental Surgeries



Challenges

- Presences Of Substituted Product Of At Law Price In Market

- Intense Competition Among Player



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



