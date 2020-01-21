Artificial Graphite Market Set to Take Giant Positive Leap

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Artificial graphite Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Artificial graphite Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Definition:

Artificial Graphite is made by processing amorphous carbons at extremely high temperatures. Rising demand from the various industries for the production of numerous products motivated the manufactures to produce artificial graphite. The wide application of the artificial graphite which includes the electronic industry, where innovation is rapidly advancing such as the development of smartphones, tablets, etc. also rising production of electric vehicles has increased the demand of artificial graphite is present as well as in future time.



Major Players in This Report Include,



Shanshan Technology (China), Hitachi, Ltd (Japan), IMERYS Graphite & Carbon (Switzerland), Shenzhen Sinuo Industrial Development Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangxi Zichen Technology Co., Ltd (China), Asbury Carbons Inc (United States), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Lianyungang Jinli Carbon Co. Ltd (China) and Mersen (France)



In Nov 2019, IMERYS Graphite & Carbon announced that it has expanded its current portfolio of high-performance carbon solutions to include a new line of additives for lithium-ion and batteries.



Market Trend

- Graphite Block used for Energy Storage in the Solar Industry



Market Drivers

- Rising Usage of Artificial Graphite in Production of Lithium Iron Battery

- Increasing Demand for Graphite in Electronics Applications



Opportunities

- Growing Production of Electric Vehicles in Emerging Economy

- Growth in the Electronics Industry in Developing Countries



Restraints

- The High Cost of Artificial Graphite as compared to Natural Graphite



Challenges

- Stringent Government and Environment Regulations over the Usage of Artificial Graphite



This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Artificial graphite Market research report include SWOT analysis.



The Global Artificial graphite segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Electrode, Cathode & Furnace, Poly-silicon Production, Lubricants, Frictional Products, Parts & Components), End User Industry (Metal Industry, Aerospace & DefenseIndustry, Automotive Industry, Photovoltaic Industry, Electronic and Electric Industry), Form (Powder, Electrode, Block, Fiber)



The regional analysis of Global Artificial graphite Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



Highlights of the report:

- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

- Important changes in market dynamics

- Market segmentation up to the second or third level

- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

- Market shares and strategies of key players

- Emerging niche segments and regional markets

- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial graphite Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Artificial graphite market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Artificial graphite Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Artificial graphite

Chapter 4: Presenting the Artificial graphite Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Artificial graphite market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Artificial graphite Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



