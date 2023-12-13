Artificial Grass for Putting Greens Is Designed and Crafted by Back Nine Greens, Specialists in Backyard Golf Greens, Commercial Artificial Grass, and Synthetic Turf

Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2023 -- Back Nine Greens consistently seeks to effectively shape the earth to maximize the function and beauty of a unique space. This could range from a small area of turf at the side of a property to be used as artificial turf for a dog run, to a large space being converted into backyard putting greens integrated with existing landscaping features such as a rockery, mature trees, a pond, and a stream. With thousands of residential and commercial artificial grass projects completed, Back Nine Greens bring their creative flair and expertise to each new design, blending the initial vision from the client with an infusion of new ideas and options to optimize the aesthetic appearance of the space as well as the practical design elements which will help keep ongoing maintenance down to a minimum, like effective drainage following a storm.



While a customized golfing space is most commonly located behind a residential property, a home putting green may also be installed in the front yard or adjacent space, potentially adding value to the property while instantly increasing curb appeal. Artificial grass remains vibrant year-round and is designed to remain pristine over time, with its durable nature ensuring that even areas of high foot traffic do not degrade or fade.



When discussing artificial grass for dogs, a representative from Back Nine Greens explains: "When our master craftsmen install your new synthetic green for dog runs and play areas, cleaning up after your pet becomes a breeze. You won't need to rinse your lawn because the components in our pet installations eliminate the need to clean your lawn. This is a safe and effective way to detoxify pet environments, and since you won't have to hose down your lawn, you'll be conserving even more water! If you have a pet, you know how easy it is for them to destroy a traditional sod lawn. However, with Back Nine Greens, you eliminate the possibility that Fido might destroy your yard with our durable pet turf. Synthetic turf has excellent drainage properties as compared to natural grass. For instance, pet owners don't have to worry about mud after heavy rains. This is a significant advantage, particularly if you emphasize cleanliness, as your home will be completely free of unattractive, muddy paw prints."



In addition to residential front and back yards, which are prime candidates for the installation of artificial grass for dogs, apartment buildings and some hotels provide a dog-run area as a communal space where dog owners can exercise their pets. Some business enterprises like commercial doggy daycare facilities, dog boarding, and even veterinary practices also require an outdoor area where pet turf installation can be beneficial.



For dogs and other pets that are sensitive to allergens and pests like ticks and fleas, artificial turf eliminates some of the problems that traditional sod presents. Insects are not attracted to synthetic turf, and it can also easily be hosed down to clean it, without complications from the network of earth and underlying root structures which are always present beneath a traditional lawn of natural grass.



About Back Nine Greens

With over 20 years of industry experience and over 10,000 completed projects, Back Nine Greens has been designing and installing tailor-made greens and artificial turf since 1997. Maximizing the function and beauty of a unique space begins with a client's vision and evolves through the design and installation into a unique backyard, patio, rooftop, sports field, bocce court, or playground. Commercial artificial grass can be installed to transform drought-damaged lawns into low-maintenance landscaping, with the reassurance that the color will not fade as the commercial turf is UV-resistant. Back Nine Greens designs and installs backyard putting greens and artificial grass nationwide, with headquarters in California. From a small project installing artificial grass for dogs to a larger-scale sport field turf installation, the team at Back Nine Greens is passionate about their craftsmanship and delighting clients with spectacular green spaces and landscaping. For avid golfers, no matter their experience, artificial golf greens with synthetic putting green turf can become an integral part of a sports-themed recreational backyard retreat, a place to unwind and relax for a few hours, sharpen up skills prior to the next tournament, or savor some quality time with family and friends on your unique backyard golf green.



Contact Details:



Headquarters: 75061 Mediterranean Avenue, Palm Desert, CA

Phone: 1-800-583-6619

Online: https://backninegreens.com/

Call (760) 345 8008 for a free consultation

Email: info@backninegreens.com