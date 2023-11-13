Artificial Grass for Putting Greens Is the Ideal Solution for Creating a Low-Maintenance Backyard Golf Green with a Durable, Year-Round Home Putting Green Area

Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2023 -- From a small home putting green to a driving range or an entire golf course, the team at Back Nine Greens brings their skill and design prowess to every project. While backyard putting greens are a popular choice when making over an area, they need not be installed in isolation. The outdoor putting green turf can be nestled next to existing landscape features or artificial turf for dog run areas. One of the most noticeable differences clients look forward to when embarking on a project where synthetic turf will be installed is the reduction in the time taken to tend to the yard and keep it looking pristine and healthy. For homeowners who have become familiar with allocating a few hours each weekend to mow the lawn, weed the borders, trim the edges, and manage the seasonal needs which may include the application of fertilizers or managing the irrigation schedule, they find their property looks vibrant and well maintained all of the time. This can be a challenge for homeowners in some drought-prone areas no matter how much time to dedicate to improvements in the yard. There is, of course, one easy way to fill that extra time if the improvements included the installation of a backyard putting green, chipping green, or golf green. From beginners through to competitive players on the golfing circuit, the time spent honing skills and gaining confidence as new skills are practiced is time well spent, a perfect way to relax and enjoy some time outdoors in addition to getting some exercise and improving at the game of golf. Far from offering a cookie-cutter service where one design is applied across many unique sites, Back Nine Greens recognizes that each project offers opportunities to maximize the natural features that are already in place and the scope to introduce new features that may add to the complexity of the green. A gradient is a perfect example, where an existing yard is perfectly flat and perhaps doesn't drain well, gradients can be added to make the golf more challenging and also ensure the yard drains efficiently and quickly following each shower. A representative from Back Nine Greens states: "Our team of experts not only provides you with design options that will meet your expectations but also options that exceed them. This type of dedication to our clients has resulted in Back Nine Greens establishing a team of elites who are committed to continue honing our craft. Our focus has enabled us to infuse our designs with features that preemptively meet the needs of our clients. At the end of the design phase, our design engineers will have a personally tailored masterpiece of unrivaled putting green luxury."



The Back Nine Greens' passion and commitment to delivering projects have remained consistently strong, driving the team to find the perfect blend of the initial vision and the final design, through each step from the initial consultation to the first time the homeowner tees off, changes in technology over the past 26 years have meant that complex tools can be integrated into the process, ranging from computer-aided designs, to GPS work and even the use of drone cameras to scout out the area and its surroundings. Hardscaping is a common part of the projects done by Back Nine Greens, with landscape architecture and aesthetics expanding beyond simply the addition of artificial grass to include man-made features such as paths, decorative walls, ponds, waterfalls, and rockeries.



About Back Nine Greens

With over 20 years of industry experience and over 10,000 completed projects, Back Nine Greens has been designing and installing tailor-made greens and artificial turf since 1997. Maximizing the function and beauty of a unique space begins with a client's vision and evolves through the design and installation into a unique backyard, patio, rooftop, sports field, bocce court, or playground. Commercial artificial grass can be installed to transform drought-damaged lawns into low-maintenance landscaping, with the reassurance that the color will not fade as the commercial turf is UV-resistant. Back Nine Greens designs and installs backyard putting greens, artificial turf putting greens, and artificial grass nationwide, with headquarters in California. From a small project installing artificial grass for dogs to a larger-scale sport field turf installation, the team at Back Nine Greens is passionate about their craftsmanship and delighting clients with spectacular green spaces and landscaping. For avid golfers, no matter their experience, artificial golf greens with synthetic putting green turf can become an integral part of a sports-themed recreational backyard retreat, a place to unwind and relax for a few hours, sharpen up skills prior to the next tournament, or savor some quality time with family and friends on your unique backyard golf green.



