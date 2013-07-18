Artificial Implants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Artificial implant is the procedure of replacement of a biological structure through a medical device. This medical device can be heart, dental fixtures or similar body parts enhancing or strengthening the damaged or existing biological structure. Medical implants are artificially manufactured or so called as manmade, contrast to the transplanting organs or tissue. Some of the implants include electronic devices too such as pacemaker while others are bioactive. The advent of the artificial implants has opened new horizons for the medical sector helping the patients with damaged biological structure to recover quickly with the embedded support. This new technique is getting popular as a result of the quick recovery catered by it.



The reduction in the recovery period is appraised by the medical practitioners supporting the research and development of this newly formulated techniques across the globe. The efficient recovery helps the patient to get back to their routine life quickly as compared to the traditional methods which extended for a longer period of time. The artificial implants market is changing the trends across the U.S, U.K, and Europe with the implantation of various body tissues thereby turning their body muscular. This new trends has fuelled the artificial implants market and is spreading like a wild fire across the globe. Artificial implants consumes less amount of time and support the damaged biological structure than the traditional autologous technique thus it is been widely accepted by the medical practitioners and the patients all around the globe. However, these implants can lead to irritation or adverse reaction on the body if the body refuses in accepting the artificial implant. This is the major factor that is acting as the inhibitor to the artificial implants market.



Certain failures in the silicone breast implant has led to devastating results refraining many people and medical practitioners from adopting artificial implantation. The silicone implants in the U.S. region affected the patient’s undergone implantation with breast cancer and ultimately leading to permanent damage of the biological structure and finally death. This has led to harsh regulations by government dampening the artificial implants market over the time. Owing to the fast recovery, low cost and transformation of the damaged biological structure into a new biological structure, artificial implants market is estimated to excel in the near future with upcoming developments especially in the bone and dental implants.



Some of the major players in this industry are Cochlear Limited, Exactech Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems, Biomet, Biomet 3i, Boston Scientific Corporation, Advanced Bionics Corporation, DSM Biomedical, Dentsply International, Addition Technology, DePuy Spine Inc., Abiomed Inc., GS Medical LLC, Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing Inc and others.



