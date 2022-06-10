Londan, United kingdom -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2022 -- Artificial intelligence (AI) Accelerator hardware is designed to speed up artificial intelligence applications by using machine learning, machine vision, neural networks etc. These algorithms are used for Internet of Things, robotics, and other high-performance tasks. One of the essential tasks of the AI accelerator is to establish proper communication between the user and the device so as to execute tasks quickly and accurately.

The Major Key Company Profiles included in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator market study are:



-Amazon Web Services, Inc.

-Google Cloud

-IBM

-Intel Corporation

-Lattice Semiconductor

-Micron Technology, Inc.

-Microsoft

-NVIDIA Corporation

-Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

-Samsung

-Xilinx



Regional Developments



The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Segments and Sub-Segments are Listed Below:



Segmentation by product type:



-Machine Learning

-Deep Learning

-Supervised Learning

-Unsupervised Learning

-Reinforcement Learning

-Others



Segmentation by Application:



-Automotive

-Healthcare

-Manufacturing

-Agriculture

-Cyber Security

-Government

-Others



Competitive Scenario



