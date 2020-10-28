New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market Forecast to 2027



The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market by offering valuable insights to assist the businesses and key players in formulating fruitful strategies during the forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data to provide an assessment of key segments and sub-segments, revenue, industrial chain analysis, and demand and supply data. The report also sheds light on the technological breakthroughs and product advancements happening in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market. According to the report, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service industry is likely to witness significant growth over the projected timeline.



Market Size – 1.73 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 45.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions for intelligent business applications



The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19s pandemic on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market and major segments. The pandemic has affected every industry verticasl either positively or negatively. The report discusses in detail the changes in the demands and trends and the major challenges of the market created due to the pandemic. The report also offers a thorough current and future analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the market.



To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1574



The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.



Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:



IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, FICO, SAS Institute, IRIS AI, Salesforce, Mighty.AI, and Craft.AI.



For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.



Request Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-intelligence-ai-as-a-service-market/toc



Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Software Tools

Web-Based and Cloud Application Programming Interface

Processing and Modeler

Archiving and Data Storage

Others



Technologies Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Others



Organizational Size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Deployment Mode Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



On-premises

Cloud



End-User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunication

Retail

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy

Others



End-User Ownership Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Public

Private



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Fraud Detection

Data Analytics & Visualization

Customer Service and management

Risk Management

Compliance & Security

Others



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-intelligence-ai-as-a-service-market



Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Benefits of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation



Browse Related Reports –



Renal Cell Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Pharmacological Class, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast To 2027



Cordyceps Supplements Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Form , By Application , By Distribution Channel , By Region, Forecast To 2027



Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or inquiries about customization, kindly connect with us to know more. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com