Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market Growth - CAGR of 45.6% Key Players Are : IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, FICO, SAS Institute

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- Reports and Data has recently published an extensive research study on the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market to provide an in-depth assessment of the key segments, prominent manufacturers, suppliers and vendors, key geographical regions, drivers, constraints, opportunities, risks, and limitations. The investigative study on the key factors of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market provides a thorough assessment of the leading companies, expansion strategies, product launches, and current developments in products and technologies. Moreover, the report covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape.



The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected every major segment of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service industry and has influenced the global economic scenario significantly. The report provides a complete analysis of the current situation along with a thorough assessment of the present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service industry.



Get a Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1574



The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market is organized and includes several major manufacturers and vendors. The prominent players profiled in the report are IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, FICO, SAS Institute, IRIS AI, Salesforce, Mighty.AI, and Craft.AI.



Scope of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market Research Report:



The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market has been significantly affected by the current COVID-19 outbreak and has witnessed a decline in the growth prospect. However, according to the analysts, the market is expected to gain traction in the post-COVID-19 scenario through the entirety of the forecast period. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 33.07 billion in 2027 from a valuation of USD 1.62 billion in 2019, registering a steady CAGR of 45.6%.



Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Software Tools

Web-Based and Cloud Application Programming Interface

Processing and Modeler

Archiving and Data Storage

Others



Technologies type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Others



Organizational size type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Deployment mode type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



On-premises

Cloud



End-user type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunication

Retail

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy

Others



End-user ownership type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Public

Private



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Fraud Detection

Data Analytics & Visualization

Customer Service and management

Risk Management

Compliance & Security

Others



Based on the regional bifurcation, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



The market is further segmented into types, applications, end-use, key manufacturers, regions, and other key segments to provide vital information about the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service industry. The statistical data is further organized into tables, charts, graphs, pictorial representations, and diagrams to offer a better understanding of the market.



Moreover, the report provides a panoramic overview of the competitive landscape by providing an in-depth analysis of the key players, their lucrative business strategies, product developments, technological advancements, revenue generation, market value, market share, and strategic initiatives.



Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-intelligence-ai-as-a-service-market



Key questions answered by the Report:



What is the expected valuation of the report throughout the forecast period?

What are the major drivers and constraints of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service industry?

Which growth opportunities are expected to drive the growth of the industry?

Which market segmentation is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

Which region is expected to lead the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market in the coming years?

What is the projected growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service industry?

Who are the leading competitors of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market?



The report further covers values, drivers, restraints, production and manufacturing capacity, cost analysis, SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis, and study of other key elements of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document that provides a detailed overview of the overall Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service industry to assist the business players and new entrants in formulating strategic business decisions.



Fill all the details to get the Sample copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1574



Thank you for reading our report. For further details on customization or inquiries regarding the report, kindly connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.



About Us:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John Watson



Head of Business Development



40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City



NY 10005 United States



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



Similar Reports –



Commercial Drones Market Opportunities And Analysis By Size, Share, Trends, Manufacturer, Forecast 2020-2027



Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) Market Share Analysis Report, 2020-2027