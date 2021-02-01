Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- The Artificial Intelligence (AI ) as a service market size was valued at USD 2.19 Billion in 2019 and is expected to be USD 12.83 Billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 51.2% during the forecast period. The base year considered for this study is 2019, and the forecast period is between 2019 and 2027.
The increasing demand for AI-powered services in the form of Application Programming Interface (API) and Software Development Kit (SDK) and increasing number of innovative startups are some of the prime factors that are expected to drive the AI as a service market. The latest market research report, titled 'Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market,' methodically compiles the principal components of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market research study.
The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service industry is poised to witness substantial growth during the projected timeframe, demonstrating a robust CAGR. As per the latest research report published by Market Expertz, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market development is majorly supported by a considerable rise in the demand for products and services offered by this industry. The report comprises an in-depth investigation of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market, underlining the latest growth trends and Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market dynamics.
Competitive Landscape
The report presents business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market segmentation by Top Manufacturers:
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM, US), SAP SE (Germany), Google (US), Amazon Web Service, Inc (AWS, US), Salesforce (US), Intel (US), Baidu, Inc (China), Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO, US), SAS Institute (US), and BigML (US) and others
The research report categorizes the AI as a Service Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following subsegments:
By Service Type:
Software Tools
Services
By Software Tool:
Data Storage and Archiving
Modeler and Processing
Cloud and Web-Based Application Programming Interface (APIs)
Others (Model Validator, Decision Report/Predictor/Training, and Report Storage)
By Service:
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Technology:
Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
By Organizations Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Vertical:
Banking, Financial, and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail
Telecommunications
Government and defense
Manufacturing
Energy
Others (Education, Agriculture, Transportation, and Media and Entertainment)
Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Geographical Analysis:
The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market's key geographical regions. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.
Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:
Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region
Estimated increase in the consumption rate
Proposed growth of the market share of each region
Geographical contribution to market revenue
Expected growth rate of the regional markets
Key Highlights of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Report:
Location Quotients Analysis
Raw Material Sourcing Strategy
Product Mix Matrix
Supply chain optimization analysis
Patent Analysis
R&D Analysis
Carbon Footprint Analysis
Pre-commodity pricing volatility
Cost-Benefit Analysis
Regional demand estimation and forecast
Competitive Analysis
Vendor Management
Mergers & Acquisitions
Technological advancements
TABLE OF CONTENTS: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market
Chapter 1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service MARKET SYNOPSIS
1.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2027
Chapter 3. INDICATIVE METRICS
3.1. Macro Indicators
Chapter 4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service MARKET SEGMENTATION & IMPACT ANALYSIS
4.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.3. Price Trend Analysis
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1. Power Of Suppliers
4.5.2. Power Of Buyers
4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes
4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants
4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry
Continued....
