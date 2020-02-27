Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market size is being driven by the growing adoption of robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption and rising requirement of the better yield of crops are estimated to be one of the major factors that is fueling the demand of robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption motivates farmers to scale up farming operations and give rise to the requirement of automating farming operations. As the farmers are shifting more towards automation, drones and robots have become an integral parts of agriculture farms and are enhancing yield and improving the product quality. Since AI is the backbone of robotics, increasing adoption of robots in agriculture is estimated to drive the AI in agriculture market growth.



United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 42.96% of the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.67%.



USA is now the key developers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture; most companies are in the USA. Others are in Europe, China, and India.



The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in the following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.



North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture.



This report studies the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market and splits the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market by product type and applications/end industries.



Report Metric Details



Companies covered: IBM (US), John Deere (US), Microsoft (US), Agribotix (US)(A AgEagle (US) Company), The Climate Corporation (US), ec2ce (Spain), Descartes Labs (US), Vineview (Canada), Taranis (Israel), aWhere (US), Gamaya (Switzerland), Precision Hawk (US), Granular (US), Prospera (Israel), Cainthus (US), DTN (US), Resson (Canada), FarmBot (US), Connecterra (Netherlands), Vision Robotics (US), Harvest Croo (US), Autonomous Tractor Corporation (US), Trace Genomics (US), and CropX (Israel).



AI in Agriculture Market Segmentation:



This report categorizes the market based on technology, deployment, function, offering, application and region.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



Market Segment by Type, covers

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics



Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others



Key Questions Addressed by the Report

- Who are the major market players in the AI in agriculture market?

- What are the regional growth trends and the largest revenue-generating regions for the market?

- Which are the significant regions for different industries that are projected to witness remarkable growth for the market?

- Which AI technologies will lead the market in next 5 years?

- What are the major applications of AI in agriculture?



