Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market to See Huge Growth by 2029 : IBM, Intel, SAP

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2023-2029 is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP, Agribotix, The Climate Corporation, Mavrx, aWhere, Precision Hawk, Granular, Prospera Technologies, Spensa Technologies, Resson, Vision Robotics, Harvest Croo Robotics, CropX, John Deere, Gamaya, Cainthus.



The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market size is projected to grow from US$ 566.1 million in 2022 to US$ 1700.4 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2023 to 2029.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Overview:



The study provides a detailed outlook vital to keep market knowledge up to date segmented by Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics, Agriculture Robots, Others, , Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics, and 18+ countries across the globe along with insights on emerging & major players. If you want to analyze different companies involved in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture industry according to your targeted objective or geography we offer customization according to your requirements.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture research study defines the market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecasts the values for the next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture industry including market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2027) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters to and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture which includes drivers & restraining factors that help estimate the future growth outlook of the market.



The segments and sub-section of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market is shown below:



The Study is segmented by the following Product/Service Type: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics



Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics, Agriculture Robots, Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP, Agribotix, The Climate Corporation, Mavrx, aWhere, Precision Hawk, Granular, Prospera Technologies, Spensa Technologies, Resson, Vision Robotics, Harvest Croo Robotics, CropX, John Deere, Gamaya, Cainthus



Important years considered in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

- the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market

Chapter 1, Overview to describe Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market, Applications [Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics, Agriculture Robots, Others], Market Segment by Types Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics;

Chapter 2, the objective of the study.

Chapter 3, Research methodology, measures, assumptions, and analytical tools

Chapters 4 and 5, Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels, Value Chain Analysis

Chapters 6 and 7, show the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapters 8 and 9, show Five forces (bargaining power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants, and market conditions;

Chapters 10 and 11, show analysis by regional segmentation [North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc], comparison, leading countries, and opportunities; Customer Behaviour

Chapter 12, identifies the major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision-makers;

Chapters 13 and 14, are about the competitive landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market sales channel, research findings, conclusion, appendix, and data source.



