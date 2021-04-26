Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Banking Market Top Players, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

The research report includes a separate chapter for qualitative analysis. We have followed a descriptive approach while compiling the chapter. The macro and micro economic factors define the share and growth of market
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) in Banking market is expected to reach a market size of USD 130.00 Billion by 2027 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key driving factor includes growing demand for advanced tools to enhance customer experience in the banking sector. Increasing demand for solutions to simplify banking operations is expected to further fuel growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the forecast period. Rising capital venture investment in artificial intelligence (AI) companies is also expected to propel global AI in banking market growth.
The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations
Key market participants include Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Baidu, Inc., Comply Advantage Ltd, and Interactions LLC.
The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.
Emergen Research has segmented the global AI in banking market on the basis of component, technology, application, solution, and region.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Service
Hardware
Software
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Natural Language Processing
Deep Learning & Machine Learning
Computer Vision
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Customer Service
Back Office
Financial Advisory
Compliance & Security
Risk Management
Others
Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Customer Behavior Analytics
Data Analytics & Visualization
Fraud Detection
Customer Relationship Management
Chatbot
Others
