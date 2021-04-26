Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Banking Market Top Players, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) in Banking market is expected to reach a market size of USD 130.00 Billion by 2027 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key driving factor includes growing demand for advanced tools to enhance customer experience in the banking sector. Increasing demand for solutions to simplify banking operations is expected to further fuel growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the forecast period. Rising capital venture investment in artificial intelligence (AI) companies is also expected to propel global AI in banking market growth.



Key market participants include Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Baidu, Inc., Comply Advantage Ltd, and Interactions LLC.



Emergen Research has segmented the global AI in banking market on the basis of component, technology, application, solution, and region.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Service

Hardware

Software



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning & Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Customer Service

Back Office

Financial Advisory

Compliance & Security

Risk Management

Others



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Customer Behavior Analytics

Data Analytics & Visualization

Fraud Detection

Customer Relationship Management

Chatbot

Others



Overview of the AI in Banking Market Report:



Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the AI in Banking industry



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. AI in Banking Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. AI in Banking Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for advanced solution to improve customer service in banking sector



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for data-driven decision-making solution



4.2.2.3. Rising demand for better fraud detection solution



4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for advanced technology to automate banking operations



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. The high cost of artificial intelligence (AI) driven solutions



4.2.3.2. Risk of cyber attacks



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. AI in Banking Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Service



5.1.2. Hardware



5.1.3. Software



Chapter 6. AI in Banking Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Natural Language Processing



6.1.2. Deep Learning & Machine Learning



6.1.3. Computer Vision



6.1.4. Others



Chapter 7. AI in Banking Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Customer Service



7.1.2. Back Office



7.1.3. Financial Advisory



7.1.4. Compliance & Security



7.1.5. Risk Management



7.1.6. Others



