Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market in Depth Research 2020-2025 : Global Industry Size, Share and Key Players Profiles : Cisco, Fortinet, FireEye

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- The report presents authentic and accurate research study on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security market on the basis of qualitative and quantitative assessment done by the leading industry experts. The report throws light on the present market scenario and how is it anticipated to change in the coming future. Growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments, and key market trends are scrutinized in this report that are likely to have a major influence on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security market growth.



In report covers both sales and revenue and studies the segments pertaining to application, products, services, and regions. To assess the market's future the research report also discusses the competitive landscape present in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security market.



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Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market: Scope of the Market



Artificial intelligence (AI) is a result of software that tries to create a decision mechanism similar to human brain's decision mechanism.



The report first uses historic data from different companies. The data collected is used to analyses the growth of industries in the past years. It includes data from the year 2014 to the year 2019. The forecast data provides the reader with an understating of the future of the market. The same data is used to predict the expectation of the companies and how they are expected to evolve in the coming years. The research provides historical as well as estimated data from the year 2019 to 2025. The details in the report give a brief overview of the market by examining its historical data, the current data, and forecast data to understand the growth of the market.



The following players are covered in this report:



BAE Systems



Cisco



Fortinet



FireEye



Check Point



IBM



RSA Security



Symantec



Juniper Network



Palo Alto Networks



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Breakdown Data by Type



Machine Learning



Natural Language Processing



Other



Machine learning is taking the most market percentage, with over 69% market share.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Breakdown Data by Application



BFSI



Government



IT & Telecom



Healthcare



Aerospace and Defense



Other



BFSI, government and IT & telecom segments occupied the largest market share, while healthcare, aerospace and defense and other industries are expected to grow at a steady speed in future.



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Major Points From TOC:



Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Market Share by Key Players

Breakdown Data by Type and Application

International Players Profiles

Market Forecast 2019-2025

Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions



For Detail TOC:https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1357570/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-cyber-security-market/toc