A new independent 200 page research with title 'Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size study, by Component (Software, Services), by Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Others), by Application (Immuno-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others), by End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centers, Academic & Government Institutes) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World and important players/vendors such as Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation etc.



Summary

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market is valued approximately at USD 260 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 40.7% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Artificial intelligence for drug discovery is a technology that uses distinct algorithms which add value in decision-making processes for drug discovery. The implementation of AI reduces the gap of researches and development in the drug manufacturing process and also help in the targeted of manufacturing of the drugs. For this reason, the biopharmaceutical industries are increasingly adopting AI technology to optimize the drug manufacturing process. Further, rising investment & funding in drug discovery, along with the surging need to control drug discovery & development costs and reduce time are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per India Brand Equity Foundation, 2018, the Indian Government is planning a $640 million fund for boosting the drug discovery and pharmaceutical infrastructure. The initiative 'Pharma Vision 2020' of Indian Government has a goal for making India a major hub for drug discovery. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery across the world. However, lack of awareness and high cost & technical limitation of AI decision-making are some major forces expected to impede the growth of global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.



The regional analysis of global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising focus on R&D & substantial investment, along with the high awareness of the AI in drug discovery among key players located in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to constant technological advancements in the pharmaceutical sector and increasing number of pharmaceutical manufacturers in developing countries such as China and India.



Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Deep Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Benevolentai, Exscientia



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Component:

Software

Services



By Technology:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Others



By Application:

Immuno-Oncology

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others



By End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Research Centers

Academic & Government Institutes



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026



Target Audience of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



TABLE OF CONTENTS



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption



Chapter 2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates



Chapter 3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Dynamics

3.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities



Chapter 4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

....Continued



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.