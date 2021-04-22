Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market is expected to reach a market size of USD 62.83 Billion at a steady CAGR of 44.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need for more secure and efficient production facilities in food and beverages industries. Food and beverages industries are increasingly adopting AI solutions to track costs, oversee stock levels, and maintain transparency in supply chain processes. Rising need to reduce food waste is also driving utilization of AI in the food and beverages industry.



The latest report entails a comprehensive analysis of this particular business vertical while providing precise information related to the different industry segmentations. The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.



Key Highlights of Report



In October 2020, ABB Ltd. announced the acquisition of Codian Robotics B.V., which is a leading provider of delta robots. The offerings of Codian Robotics include a hygienic design line, which is ideal for hygiene-sensitive industries, including pharmaceuticals and food and beverages.

Food processing industry segment accounted for largest market share of 49.0% in 2020. Increasing initiatives across food processing industries and rising adoption of AI-powered solutions at food processing units are expected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Consumer engagement segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 45.2% during the forecast period. Food and beverage companies are increasingly deploying Artificial Intelligence that can monitor emotions of customers over social media networks and platforms in order to obtain responses of consumers, using which food and beverage companies can improve customer experience and enhance product offerings.

Key players in the market include Raytec Vision S.p.A., Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Key Technology Inc., TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS, GREEFA, Sesotec, Sight Machine Inc., and AGCO Corporation.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market on the basis of end-use, application, and region:



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hotel and Restaurant

Food Processing Industry

Beverage Industry



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Consumer Engagement

Maintenance

Food Sorting

Production and Packaging

Quality Control and Safety Compliance

Other Applications



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Factors influencing market remuneration:



