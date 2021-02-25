Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market applies both primary and secondary research techniques to identify new opportunities for development for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market for the forecast period, 2020 -2028. The research further screens and analyses data on the market share, growth rate and size to enable stakeholders, product owners and field marketing executives identify the low-hanging fruits and reap a significant return on their investment. Importantly, the data on the current business environment of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market proves a boon for companies trying to identify next leg for growth.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market is expected to reach a market size of USD 62.83 Billion at a steady CAGR of 44.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need for more secure and efficient production facilities in food and beverages industries. Food and beverages industries are increasingly adopting AI solutions to track costs, oversee stock levels, and maintain transparency in supply chain processes. Rising need to reduce food waste is also driving utilization of AI in the food and beverages industry.



The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market.



Top Key players in the market include: Raytec Vision S.p.A., Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Key Technology Inc., TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS, GREEFA, Sesotec, Sight Machine Inc., and AGCO Corporation.



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hotel and Restaurant

Food Processing Industry

Beverage Industry



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Consumer Engagement

Maintenance

Food Sorting

Production and Packaging

Quality Control and Safety Compliance

Other Applications



The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.



Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Radical Features of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Report:



The report encompasses Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage industry



Consumer engagement segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 45.2% during the forecast period. Food and beverage companies are increasingly deploying Artificial Intelligence that can monitor emotions of customers over social media networks and platforms in order to obtain responses of consumers, using which food and beverage companies can improve customer experience and enhance product offerings.



North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market in 2020. Food processing companies in countries in the region are increasingly adopting robotics and AI to assist in monitoring consumer requirements and aid in enhancing product offerings.



