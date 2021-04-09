Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Foodservice - Thematic Research" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Foodservice - Thematic Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Foodservice - Thematic Research

Summary

AI presents businesses in the foodservice value chains with significant opportunities that, if implemented, could resolve many of the key challenges facing the industry.

This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at AI in the Foodservice space, and presents related technology, macro-economic, regulatory, and consumer products trends. An industry analysis is also included, highlighting the market size and mergers and acquisitions for this respective theme. The report assesses the impact of AI on foodservice brands outlining specific case studies, assessing how individual companies from the foodservice value chain are focused on AI, and presenting key recommendations for foodservice firms looking to implement AI.



Scope

- AI in foodservice rapidly growing, with HTF MI forecasting that AI platform revenue will reach $753m by 2024.

- AI has many sector-specific use cases that can help tackle some of the sector's long term challenges, from predicting consumers' tastes to reducing costs.

- COVID-19 has accelerated innovation in foodservice, forcing businesses to get creative and transition more quickly.



Reasons to Buy

- Understand the impact of AI on foodservice using key trends and examples to help companies understand how they can adapt and understand this theme.

- Discover key recommendations on how to utilize and invest in AI to maximize operational efficiency.

- HTF MI research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Foodservice - Thematic Market Industry Overview

1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Foodservice - Thematic Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Foodservice - Thematic Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview



Chapter Two: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Foodservice - Thematic Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Foodservice - Thematic Market Size by Demand

2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Foodservice - Thematic Market Forecast by Demand



Chapter Three: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Foodservice - Thematic Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Foodservice - Thematic Market Size by Type

3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Foodservice - Thematic Market Forecast by Type



Chapter Four: Major Region of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Foodservice - Thematic Market

4.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Foodservice - Thematic Sales

4.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Foodservice - Thematic Revenue & market share



Chapter Five: Major Companies List



Chapter Six: Conclusion



