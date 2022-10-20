Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2022 -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2022 to USD 5.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 39.9% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The application of AI in medical diagnostics is growing at a fast pace owing to factors such as growing government initiatives to drive the adoption of AI-based technologies, rise in adoption of AI solutions by radiologists to reduce work load, the influx of big data, availability of funding for AI-based startups, and the growing number of cross-industry partnerships & collaborations.



However, the lack of a skilled AI workforce, ambiguity in regulations, and the reluctance among medical practitioners to adopt these solutions are factors expected to restrain the market growth.



"Software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period."



The AI in medical diagnostics market is segmented based on components: software and services. The services segment dominated the market in 2021, while the software segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Software solutions help healthcare providers gain a competitive edge despite the challenges of being short-staffed and facing increasing imaging scan volumes.



"The Nurse Call system segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2022"



The application market in AI in the medical diagnostics market is segmented into in vivo and in vitro diagnostics. The in vivo diagnostics segment commanded the largest share of 96.8% of this market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of AI solutions by practitioners, as these solutions help reduce human errors and improve treatment efficacy.



"The Hospital segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the AI in medical diagnostics market."



Based on end users, the AI in medical diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. The hospitals segment commanded the largest share of 64.1% of this market in 2021. The large share of hospital segment can be attributed to the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures suggested as treatment options in hospitals, the inclination of hospitals toward the digitization of radiology patient workflow and automation of treatment procedures, rise in use of minimally invasive procedures in hospitals to focus on quality of patient care, and the rising adoption of advanced imaging modalities to improve workflow efficiency.



"North America to dominate the AI in medical diagnostics market in 2022"



The AI in medical diagnostics market has been segmented into four main regional segments: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest market share of this market.



However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the Asia Pacific market can primarily be attributed to the growth strategies companies adopt in emerging markets, improved medical diagnostics infrastructure, rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cancer, and the implementation of favorable government initiatives.



Prominent players in this artificial intelligence in medical diagnostics market are Microsoft (US), NVIDIA (US), IBM (US), Intel Corporation (US), Google, Inc.(Subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc) (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Digital Diagnostics, Inc (US), Xilinx (US), InformAI LLC (US), HeartFlow, Inc (US), Enlitic, Inc (US), Day Zero Diagnostics, Inc(US), Aidence (Netherlands), Butterfly Network, Inc. (US), Prognos Health (US), Nanox AI (Israel), Viz.ai, Inc (US), Quibin (Spain), Qure.ai (India), Therapixel (France), Aidoc (Israel), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Lunit. Inc (South Korea), EchoNous Inc. (US).



