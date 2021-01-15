New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Market Size – USD 797.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.7%, Market Trends – Huge data generation via social media platforms



Today, social media has become significantly important, as people rely on public reviews and peer opinions more than magazine advertisements. Organizations are extensively capitalizing on social media to analyze the dynamic market trends, keep track of competitors' performances, and easily monitor their marketing campaigns. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has left an indelible mark on social media since its incorporation and has entirely transformed how big data works to create social media insights. Social media giants like Facebook and LinkedIn are increasingly leveraging state-of-the-art AI technologies to enhance their product & service portfolios, as well as to reach out to masses. People can now directly interact with brands through social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Pinterest that offer them a highly personalized experience. AI automates various labor-intensive tasks on social media and helps improve its efficacy to develop and strategize content. Moreover, it helps determine the target audience and create posts and channels that are most relevant.



Get a Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1573



The key industry participants include



Facebook, IBM, Google, Amazon, Adobe Systems, Twitter, Baidu, Salesforce, Clarabridge, Snap, Sprinklr, Hootsuite, Converseon, Unmetric, ISentium, Netbase, Synthesio, Sprout Social, Cluep, Vidora, Spredfast, Crimson Heaxagon, Talkwalker, and Meltwater.



The global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market, which was valued at USD 797.0 Billion in 2019, is expected to accumulate around USD 4.26 Billion by 2027, growing at a striking 24.7% CAGR. The market is poised to witness considerable growth in the coming years, owing to a slew of growth-inducing parameters. The growing utilization of AI in social media to interpret the latest market trends, increasing demand for personalized customer experience, massive data generation via social media platforms, the emergence of machine learning and data analytics, the surging popularity of e-commerce, rising need for marketing automation, and the intensifying competition among social media players are key factors leading to the growth of this market.



Market growth is further reinforced by the surging penetration of smartphones and tablets, the increasing number of social media users, improved internet access, the introduction of advanced communication technologies like Advanced LTE, AI integration for effective advertising, the growing acceptance of AI-enabled chatbots for client interactions (mainly in the BFSI sector), tech giants' significant investments in AI technology integration, and the burgeoning adoption of AI solutions across the retail, media & advertising, education, healthcare, and government sectors. However, the lack of skilled personnel or AI experts, increasing incidences of data privacy invasions, soaring cases of cyberattacks, and the lack of standards to manage unstructured social media data are some major challenges for market growth in the years to come.



Key Highlights:



As per the technology landscape, the machine learning and deep learning technology sub-segment is leading the market in terms of revenue share. These technologies play a vital role in the social media space as they help ascertain data patterns from unstructured data using AI and big data analytics. Hence, these technologies have helped automate social media applications.



In terms of organization size, the large enterprises sub-segment held the largest market share in 2019, owing to hefty investments in AI integration into social media marketing.



Based on application, the sales & marketing segment dominated the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market in 2019. The increasing populace of social media users and the augmented adoption of online retail services have boosted this segment's growth. The predictive risk assessment segment is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Increasing AI-enabled predictive risk assessment applications, such as fraud detection & prevention, competitive intelligence, and public safety compliance and law enforcement, bolster this segment's growth.



Among the industry verticals, the media & advertising industry accounted for the highest market growth rate in 2019 due to the mounting demand for effective social media marketing in this sector. Furthermore, the retail & e-commerce industry is anticipated to witness fast-paced growth in the upcoming years, owing to the increasing prevalence of online shopping, the growing demand for data-driven in-store experiences, and AI's significance in personalizing product recommendations. Retail giants like Walmart and Target significantly utilize AI technology to ramp up social media presence and boost sales.



North America is the leading regional segment of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market. Augmented investments in marketing automation, surging adoption of AI-based solutions on social media platforms, and high government focus on developing advanced AI technologies have triggered the regional market expansion.



In July 2020, IBM launched its latest solution dubbed 'IBM Watson Advertising Social Targeting with Influential' in collaboration with Influential, a leading social media company. The solution is intended to help renowned brands identify efficient influencers and strengthen their brand values and voice.



In November 2020, Facebook prioritized the reported content using AI. The social media giant's move was an attempt to take stringent action against harmful and offensive content.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1573



For this report, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market has been segmented based on the technology landscape, component type, organization size, application range, industry vertical, and region:



Technology Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing



Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Solutions

Hardware

Software

Services

Support & Maintenance

System Integration

Training



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises



Application Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Sales & Marketing

Customer Experience Management

Predictive Risk Assessment

Competitive Intelligence

Fraud Detection & Prevention

Compliance

Public Safety & Law Enforcement

Image Recognition



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Media & Advertising

Retail & ecommerce

Education

BFSI

Healthcare

Public Utilities

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Complete Report "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-social-media-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Satellite Transponder Market Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2027



Satellite Cameras Market Detailed Overview, Scope, Trends and Industry Research Report 2020-2027



Contact Tracing Technology Market Insights, Future Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2027



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.