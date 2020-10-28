New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- The Global Artificial intelligence (AI) In Social Media Market size is estimated to reach USD 4.26 Billion from USD 797 Million in 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.7% through 2027.



Increasing investments by major tech companies in tools to integrate AI in marketing strategies due to the high significance of AI-based systems will boost Artificial intelligence (AI) In Social Media Market share. Moreover, the experiments with artificial intelligence by the small & medium scale enterprises and heavy investments by tech giants in AI to enhance their products and services will have a positive impact on market growth through 2027. For instance, In June 2019, Twitter acquired Fabula AI, a London-based start-up, to strengthen its machine learning expertise. Fabula AI boasts of a world-class team of ML researchers who employ graph deep learning to detect network manipulation.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Facebook, IBM, Google, AWS, Adobe Systems, Baidu, Twitter, Salesforce, Snap, Clarabridge, Sprinklr, ISentium, Converseon, Unmetric, Cluep, Netbase, Synthesio, Hootsuite, Spredfast, Crimson Heaxagon, Vidora, Meltwater, Talkwalker, and Sprout Social, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media market on the basis of type, applications, end use, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Solutions



Software

Hardware

Services



Support and Maintenance

System Integration

Training



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Sales and Marketing

Customer Experience Management

Image Recognition



Regional Outlook of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media industry

Analysis of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



