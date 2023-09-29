Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing Market to Develop New Growth Story: Emerging Segments Is the Key

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing market. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Microsoft (United States), Teradata (United States), IBM (United States), SAS (United States), Google (United States), AWS (United States), CognitiveScale (United States), SparkCognition (United States), TCS (India), Expert System (United States),.



AI is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines. These processes include learning from constantly changing data, reasoning to make sense of data and self-correction mechanisms to make decisions. Whereas, Cognitive Computing is the individual technologies which perform specific tasks that facilitate human intelligence. In In the real world, applications for Cognitive Computing is often different than applications for AI. Cognitive Computing is important in analysis intensive industries and AI is important in service-oriented industries.



On January 2019, Capgemini launched Perform AI which is a new portfolio of solutions and services to assist organisations in achieving and sustaining tangible business outcomes by building and operating enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) at scale.



Influencing Market Trend

- Rising Demand of Better Customer Experience



Market Drivers

- Increase in Big Data Analytics

- Development of Machine to Machine Technologies



Opportunities:

- Rise in Transaction Information and Customer Data

- Increasing Need for High Speed Computing Services



Challenges:

- Lack of Awareness Associated with Cognitive Computing



Analysis by Application (Automation, Intelligent Virtual Assistants, Behavioral Analysis, Biometrics, Others), Technology (Machine Learning (ML), Human Computer Interaction, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Deep Learning), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, Telecommunication and IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others), Component (Platform, Service), Organisation size (SMEs, Large enterprises)



The regional analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



On May 2020, Microsoft has acquired Softomotive which is a software company that provides Robotic Process Automation technology for organisation's digital workforce development



