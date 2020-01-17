New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) is basically third-party offering of artificial intelligence outsourcing.



Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service is offered by the third-party providers through the cloud. AIaaS helps individuals and companies to experiment with AI for various purposes such as incorporating automatic vision, speech, and natural language understanding capabilities. Many big players such as Google, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and SAP, etc.



Major key players:

Google, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, SAP, SAS Institute Inc., Intel Corporation, and CognitiveScale, among others.



Market Segmentation:



Technology :

-Machine Learning

-Deep Learning

-Natural Language Processing



Service :

-Software Tools

-Services



Organization Size:

-Small

-Medium-sized Enterprises

-Large Enterprises



End-user Industry :

-Banking

-Financial Services

-Insurance (BFSI)

-IT & Telecommunication

-Healthcare

-Aerospace & Defense

-Automotive



AIaaS includes machine learning framework, third-party API, AI-powered bots and other services. Machine learning is one of the fastest emergent technologies. With the help of machine learning frameworks, developers can build their own models and learn from existing data sets.



Along with other emerging players have started offering AIaaS from the past few years owing to reduced entry costs for client companies using artificial intelligenceThere are some Cloud AI service providers which provide specialized hardware required for few AI tasks, such as GPU based processing for intensive workloads etc.



Table Of Content:



1.Introduction

2.Research Methodology

3.Abstract Of The Study

4.Market Dynamics Assessment

5.Unique Selling Propositions (Usps)

6.Global Artificial Intelligence-As-A-Service Market - Analysis & Forecast, By Technology

6.1Machine Learning & Deep Learning

6.2natural Language Processing

7.Global Artificial Intelligence-As-A-Service Market - Analysis & Forecast, By Service Type

7.1software Tools

7.2services

8.Global Artificial Intelligence-As-A-Service Market - Analysis & Forecast, By Organization Size

8.1small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2large Enterprises

9.Global Artificial Intelligence-As-A-Service Market - Analysis & Forecast, By End-User Industry

10.Global Artificial Intelligence-As-A-Service - Analysis & Forecast, By Region

11.Company Profiles



