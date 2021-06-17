Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Analysis, Top Companies, Market Shares, Product Cost and Forecasts to 2026

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2021 -- Revenue for Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market has grown substantially over the five years to 2021 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.



What is Artificial Intelligence as a Service?

Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) refers to the third-party offering of artificial intelligence outsourcing. This allows the company to get the advantage of AI without spending lots of money. AIaaS helps empower the sampling of multiple public cloud platforms to test different machine learning algorithms. The rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions and technological advancement for workflow optimization is driving the demand for Artificial Intelligence as a Service.



Major & Emerging Players in Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market :-

IBM (United States),Google (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States),Microsoft (United States),Salesforce (United States),FICO (United States),SAS Institute (United States),Intel (United States),SAP (Germany),H2o.AI (United States),Absolutdata (United States),Vital AI (United States),Rainbird Technologies (United Kingdom),Craft.AI (France)



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Telecommunications, Government and defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Others), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Public Sector, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Others), Technology (Machine Learning & Deep Learning, Computer Version, Natural Language Processing, Others), Organisation Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise)



Market Drivers:

Expenditure on Artificial Intelligence and Technological Advancement for Workflow Optimization

Increasing Demand for Enhancing Consumer Experience



Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Professionals



Opportunities:

Increased Application Areas and Growth in Demand for IoT



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Artificial Intelligence as a Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Artificial Intelligence as a Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Artificial Intelligence as a Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



