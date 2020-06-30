Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market Exhibits a Lucrative Growth Potential During 2019-30: International Key Vendors - Google, Microsoft, IBM

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- Several AI offering platforms are providing multiple styles of AI with machine learning. These combinations are of utmost use to the larger organization's AI requirements since they require examine the features and costing to make the choice for what is suitable. Cloud AI service suppliers can also offer dedicated hardware for crucial AI jobs, such as GPU based processing for higher workloads.



The Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market is estimated to hold a share of US$ 2.36 billion in 2019. The market is anticipated to further grow at a CAGR of 46% from 2019 to 2030.



According top extensive research, artificial intelligence, when used as a service is expected to help mitigate the panic creased due to COVID-19 disease. Smart phone applications are assisting individuals screen themselves for the Coronavirus, while lessening the pressure on medical workers, institutions, and also could warn people who are at a higher risk of getting affected by the infection. The emerging economies are increasing adopting the technology to help control the situation.



Major Key Players:



Google, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, SAP, SAS Institute Inc., Intel Corporation, and CognitiveScale, among others.



Table of Content



1 Introduction of Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions



2 Executive Summary



3 Research Methodology of Market Industry Reports

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources



4 Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview



6 Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview



7 Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview



8 Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia –Pacific

8.4 Rest of world



