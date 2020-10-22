Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2020 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights - outlining the key outcomes of the Artificial Intelligence as a Service market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking key players strategies. In addition, the study helps with competition insights of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. some of the key players that are part of coverage are IBM (United States), Google (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Microsoft (United States), Salesforce (United States), FICO (United States), SAS Institute (United States), Intel (United States), SAP (Germany), H2o.AI (United States), Absolutdata (United States), Vital AI (United States), Rainbird Technologies (United Kingdom) and Craft.AI (France).



In March 2019, Bengaluru based EdTech company, CarveNiche Technologies entered into a strategic partnership with Microsoft for its customizable Math learning solution. The program titled- beGalileo, allows students from class 1 to 10 to learn maths using Artificial Intelligence. With the hosting on the Microsoft Azure cloud, the solution will now be easily accessible to students and schools, on any device, from anywhere around the globe. In March 2019, McDonald announced the acquisition of Dynamic Yield, an artificial intelligence company based in New York and Tel Aviv, for USD 300 million. The acquisition will give Mcdonald's data on what purchases are most popular with consumers, and help it design solutions for a more customized experience.



The study is classified by 4 major segments i.e by competitor, product type segment, end user/applications and by geography.



by product type segment, this report listed main product type of Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service market: BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Telecommunications, Government and defense, Manufacturing, Energy & Others



by end user/application segment, the study focuses on the status and future outlook by key applications like Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning & Natural Language Processing (NLP)



Geographically, The study is broken down as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc



***Sub Regions Included: North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam], Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America], Middle East & Africa [GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa]



Important Extracts from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions



Chapter 4 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Sizing & Estimates by Revenue, Sales Volume & Price



