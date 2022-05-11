Artificial Intelligence Chip Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Ambarella, Atlazo, Syntiant

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Artificial Intelligence Chip market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Intel Corporation (United States), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (United States), Google (United States), Nvidia Corporation (United States), Ambarella, Inc. (United States), Atlazo, Inc. (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Mythic (United States), Syntiant (United States), Xilinx, Inc. (United States), SK Group (South Korea), Qualcomm (United States), Graphcore (United Kingdom), Adapteva (United States), Baidu (China)



Definition:

AI chips are widely used for complex calculations required by AI systems. The high growth of artificial intelligence in advanced and cutting-edge technologies will create huge demand for AI chips and semiconductors across the globe. AI plays an important role in the various industry verticals like automotive, international security, and other industries. Increased adoption of automation to reduce the risk of injury, increase productivity, and IoT for predictive maintenance of machinery will create huge opportunities for AI chips. Consumersâ€™ increasing demand and government regulations towards the safety-related systems like ADAS in the automotive and the emerging trend of autonomous vehicles across the globe is the major growth driver for the AI chip market.



Market Trends:

- Huge Investment by Major Tech Giants to Develop AI Chips for Cutting-Edge AI Systems



Market Drivers:

- Surging Demand of Smart Home Devices, RPA, and Other Intelligent Devices

- Emerging Trend of Connected Cars and Autonomous Vehicles Worldwide Will Boost the AI Chip Market



Market Opportunities:

- Ongoing US-China Trade War Will Create Significant Opportunities for the Development of AI Chips



The Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), Others), Vertical (Consumer Electronic Goods, Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Warehousing Industries, Others), Category (System-in-Package, Systems-on-Chip (SoCs), Multi-Chip Module), Technology (Machine Learning & Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Artificial Neural Network), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)



Global Artificial Intelligence Chip market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



