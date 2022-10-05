New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2022 -- Worldwide Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2028 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Alibaba (China), Microsoft (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Baidu (China), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), Google (United States), Intel (United States), Kneron (United States), MediaTek (Taiwan), Mobileye (Isreal), Movidius (United States), NVIDIA (United States), Qualcomm (United States).



Technology is changing at a greater pace and is running our lives these days. Smartphones, tablets, and computer are a few examples of it. With each new upgrade technology compounds existing technologies to create something better than it is previously used before. Edge AI refers to an AI algorithm which is processed locally on a hardware device. It allows real-time operation including data creation, action, the decision where millisecond matter. Real-time operation plays an important role especially in robots, self-driving cars, and many others.



Opportunities:

- Potential Growth in Emerging Countries



Influencing Market Trend

- Technology Advancement and Innovation in AI for Edge Device



Market Drivers

- Reduced Data Storage

- Rising Demand For Low Latency and Real-Time Processing on Edge Device



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017-2021

Base year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2022 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Highlighted of Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Segments and Sub-Segment:



Market by Key Players: Alibaba (China), Microsoft (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Baidu (China), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), Google (United States), Intel (United States), Kneron (United States), MediaTek (Taiwan), Mobileye (Isreal), Movidius (United States), NVIDIA (United States), Qualcomm (United States)



Market by: by Type (Software, Hardware), Application (Consumer and Enterprise Robotics, Head-Mounted Displays, Drones, Automotive, Mobile Phones, Smart Speakers, PCs/Tablets, Security Cameras)



Regional Analysis for Worldwide Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments, Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological innovations Value chain and investor analysis.



Key Growths in the Market: This section of the report incorporates the essential enhancements of the marker that contains assertions, coordinated efforts, R&D, new item dispatch, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.



Key Points in the Market: The key features of this Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market report includes production, production rate, revenue, price, cost, market share, capacity, capacity utilization rate, import/export, supply/demand, and gross margin. Key market dynamics plus market segments and sub-segments are covered.



There are 15 Chapters to display the Worldwide Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market

Chapter 1, Overview to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Worldwide Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market, Applications, Market Segment by Types;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, Research methodology, measures, assumptions and analytical tools

Chapter 4 and 5, Worldwide Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behaviour, Marketing Channels, Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Worldwide Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, about competition landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 13, deals with Worldwide Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market sales channel, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.



