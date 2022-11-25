NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: IBM (United States), Google (United States), ServiceNow (United States), AppDynamics (United States), BMC Software (United States), Broadcom (United States), HCL Technologies Limited (India), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), Micro Focus (United Kingdom), Moogsoft (United States) and ProphetStor Data Services (United States).



Scope of the Report of Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform

Artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) refers to multi-layered technology platforms that automate and enhance IT operations through analytics and machine learning (ML). AIOps platforms leverage big data, collecting a variety of data from various IT operations tools and devices in order to automatically spot and react to issues in real-time while still providing traditional historical analytics.



In April 2020, Google LLC launched the Rapid Response Virtual Agent, an AI-supported chatbot for call centers. This chatbot is developed to respond to customers' issues concerning the COVID-19 outbreak over chat, voice, and other social channels.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Service), Application (IT Infrastructure, Application Performance Monitoring (APM), Real-time Analytics, Network Security), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & E-Commerce, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public SectorMedia & Entertainment, Others), Technology (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Machine Learning (ML), Context-aware Computing), Organisation Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises)



Market Drivers:

Surge in Demand for AI-based Applications

Rapid Adoption of Cloud-based Infrastructure in the IT Sector



Market Trends:

Increasing Need for Risk Mitigation in IT Organizations



Opportunities:

Rise in Demand for Accuracy and Safety in Every Industry

Increasing Implementation of Big Data for Improving Consumer Satisfaction and Services



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



