Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market was valued at USD 178.52 Million in 2018 and is projected to succeed in touching USD 2,605.58 Million by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 41.29 % from 2019 to 2026.



The Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market report supplies a holistic analysis of the marketplace for the forecast interval. The report contains varied segments in addition to an evaluation of the developments and elements which might be taking part in a considerable function available in the market. These elements; the market dynamics contain the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the affect of those elements available in the market is outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic elements whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic elements of the market. The International AI for Drug Discovery Market examine supplies an outlook on the event of the market when it comes to income all through the prognosis period.



What's Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery?



The AI for Drug Discovery is the expertise used to boost the method of determination-making for drug delivery. The emergence of AI in drug discovery permits to fill the gap of improvement within the manufacturing of drug processes which in response cut back the researches. It permits the recognition of the focused medicine, enhances the designing of the drug, and simplifies the identification and screening of the molecules. AI finds quite a lot of purposes within the discipline of healthcare {industry}.



Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Outlook



The rising incidences of the uncommon diseases and in response requirement for the customized medicine is the foremost issue contributing to propel the market development. As well as, AI for drug discovery reduces the price related to R&D actions and risks down the failure rate of scientific trials are other elements that speed up the market. Furthermore, the growing cross-industry collaboration and partnership led to imposing positive light on market development. Nonetheless, the excessive cost of AI implementation and limited awareness are elements chargeable for hampering market development.



Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Competitive Landscape



The "Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as NVIDIA Corporation, Deep Genomics, IBM Corporation, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Microsoft, Google, Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI, and Exscientia. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.



Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market, By Technology



- Machine Learning

o Deep Learning

o Supervised Learning

o Reinforcement Learning

o Others

- Others



Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market, By Application



- Cardiovascular Diseases

- Immuno-oncology

- Metabolic Diseases

- Neurodegenerative Diseases

- Others



Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market, By End-User



- Contract Research Organizations

- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

- Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes



Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Geographic Scope



- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



