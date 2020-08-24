Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Amazon Web Services (United States), Avaamo (United States), Baidu Inc. (China), Cape Analytics (United States), CognitiveScale (United States), Comply Advantage (United Kingdom), Descartes Labs (United States), GoogleInc. (United States), SAP (Germany), Inbenta Technologies (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Interaction LLC (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Palantir Technologies Inc. (United States)



AI in banking refers to the development of operating banking operations by highly automatic techniques. Banking industries particularly applying artificial intelligence to offer personalized banking, customer support services, improve security and back-end processes and others. According to a study conducted by CMR and NASSCOM, 74% of top Indian IT decision-makers support the need for artificial intelligence in the BFSI sector.AI has the potential to affect the insurance industry in multiple ways. It is currently being used in claims processing, underwriting, fraud detection, and customer service. Digital disruption is redefining industries and changing the way business works. Every industry is assessing options and adopting ways to create value in the technology-driven world. The banking sector is witnessing groundbreaking changes foremost being the rise in customer-centricity.



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand of Customized IT Solutions in Banking Sector

- Integration of AI and Autonomous Operational Processes



Market Trend

- Increasing Adoption of Chatbot Enabled Banking Applications

- High Adoption due to AI Interfaces Allow Better Customer Onboarding



Market Challenges

- Continuously Changing Technical Landscape

- Maintaining Authenticity and Privacy of the Data



Market Restraints:

- High Initial Capital Investment



Market Opportunities:

- Emphasizing on Intelligent Applications for Banking Operations

- Growing Demand of Process Automation



If you are involved in the Global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by: Study by Application (Back Office/Operation, Customer Service, Compliance & Security, Others), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision), Service/Solution Type (Service (Professional Service, Managed Service), Solution (Chatbot Customer Behavior Analytics, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Data Analytics & Visualization, Fraud Detection, Others)), End-Use (Bank, Insurance, Wealth Management)



