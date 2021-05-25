Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025: Baidu, Avaamo, Palantir Technologies

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market with latest edition released by AMA.



Key Players in This Report Include,

Amazon Web Services (United States),Avaamo (United States),Baidu Inc. (China),Cape Analytics (United States),CognitiveScale (United States),Comply Advantage (United Kingdom),Descartes Labs (United States),GoogleInc. (United States),SAP (Germany),Inbenta Technologies (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),Interaction LLC (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Palantir Technologies Inc. (United States)



Brief Summary of Artificial Intelligence in BFSI:

AI in banking refers to the development of operating banking operations by highly automatic techniques. Banking industries particularly applying artificial intelligence to offer personalized banking, customer support services, improve security and back-end processes and others. According to a study conducted by CMR and NASSCOM, 74% of top Indian IT decision-makers support the need for artificial intelligence in the BFSI sector.AI has the potential to affect the insurance industry in multiple ways. It is currently being used in claims processing, underwriting, fraud detection, and customer service. Digital disruption is redefining industries and changing the way business works. Every industry is assessing options and adopting ways to create value in the technology-driven world. The banking sector is witnessing groundbreaking changes foremost being the rise in customer-centricity.



Market Trends:

- Increasing Adoption of Chatbot Enabled Banking Applications

- High Adoption due to AI Interfaces Allow Better Customer Onboarding



Market Drivers:

- Rising Demand of Customized IT Solutions in Banking Sector

- Integration of AI and Autonomous Operational Processes



Market Opportunities:

- Emphasizing on Intelligent Applications for Banking Operations

- Growing Demand of Process Automation



The Global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Back Office/Operation, Customer Service, Compliance & Security, Others), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision), Service/Solution Type (Service (Professional Service, Managed Service), Solution (Chatbot Customer Behavior Analytics, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Data Analytics & Visualization, Fraud Detection, Others)), End-Use (Bank, Insurance, Wealth Management)



Regions Covered in the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



