Summary

The global artificial intelligence in construction market generated revenue of US$ XX.X million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX.X million by 2025 with a CAGR of XX.X% in the forecast period. Some of the key players in the market are Assignar Pty Ltd, Autodesk, Inc, Beyond Limits Inc., DarkTrace, Deepomatic, eSUB Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE. Increasing needs to reduce production costs, easy risk mitigation of quality safety, time and cost, efficiency in construction designing planning & other processes, and growing demand for integrated AI technology in construction sites are the key driving factors that lead the growth of the artificial intelligence in construction market in the upcoming period.

The study offers a detailed analysis of the global market for artificial intelligence in construction. Considering 2019 as the base year, the report provides market information for the 2020 to 2025 forecast period. The study includes information on the current size and projected growth of the overall artificial intelligence in construction market and its associated business segments. It outlines the dynamics, the business environment, and emerging developments in artificial intelligence in construction market.



The study contains a chapter that explains the impact of COVID 19 on the global artificial intelligence in construction market. The study further discusses the key factors, the business environment, and emerging developments in the artificial intelligence in construction market. The artificial intelligence in construction market report will help several vendors to make the right investment and development decisions. The research focuses on the global artificial intelligence in construction scenario and its proliferation across various market verticals. The descriptions in this report cover factors that currently influence and impede market growth and also accelerate the future dimensions of demand for artificial intelligence in construction market.



The chapters included in the report describe leading players in the artificial intelligence in construction market. The study provides landscape analysis, which offers detailed profiles of major players in the artificial intelligence in construction market worldwide. The report covers a fine-grained taxonomy of market segmentation in terms of component, application, deployment model, enterprise size, end user and region.



Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market, By Component: Solution (Design and Planning, Revenue Estimation, Virtual Assistant, Demand Forecasting, PredTechnologyive Maintenance, Others), Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)



Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market, By Application: Project Management, Field Management, Risk Management, Schedule Management, Supply Chain Management, Others



Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market, By Deployment Model: Cloud-based, On-premises



Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market, By Enterprise Size: Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises



Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market, By End User: Residential, Commercial



Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market, By Region

o North America (U.S. Canada)

o Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)



1. Introduction

2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Introduction

2.2. Macro- Economic Factor

2.3. Market Determinants

2.4. Technology/Product Roadmap

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. Market Growth Opportunity Analysis

3. Market Segmentation

3.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Analysis (US$ Mn), By Component, 2019 – 2025

3.2. Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Analysis (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 - 2025

3.3. Global Artifici



....Continued



