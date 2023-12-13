NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Alice Technologies (United States), eSUB (United States), Smartvid.io (United States), Aurora Computer Services (United Kingdom), Autodesk (United States), Building System Planning (United States), Beyond Limits (United States).



Scope of the Report of Artificial Intelligence in Construction

Artificial intelligence (AI) in construction refers to the application of advanced technology, machine learning algorithms, and data analytics to optimize various processes within the construction industry. AI is used to enhance decision-making, improve efficiency, and streamline operations across different phases of construction projects. This technology integrates with building information modeling (BIM) systems, sensors, drones, and other IoT (Internet of Things) devices to collect and analyze vast amounts of data. AI in construction offers capabilities such as predictive analytics for project scheduling, cost estimation, and risk assessment, enabling more accurate forecasting and proactive management of potential issues. It also aids in autonomous equipment operation, enhancing safety and productivity on job sites. AI-driven solutions can optimize supply chain management, resource allocation, and logistics, leading to improved project timelines and cost control.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Solutions, Services), Application (Project management, Field management, Risk management, Schedule management, Supply chain management, Other), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), Technology (Neural Networks, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), Stage Type (Pre-Construction, Construction, Post-Construction), End User (Residential, Commercial Institutions, Others)



Market Drivers:

Demand to Build Building Smarter, Cheaper, and More Efficient

Growing Demand for Building info System, Security Sensors and Machine Telematics



Market Trends:

Digitalization of Technologies Such as Mapping, Aerial Imagine, and Drones



Opportunities:

Rapid Movement of People from Village to Cities for Better Amenities



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction

Chapter 4: Presenting the Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



