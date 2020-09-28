Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market 2020 Industry Overview by Size, Share, Revenue, Future Growth, Developmen and Forecast to 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- The global artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market is estimated to account for over US$ 8.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~22.3% from 2019 to 2030.



The growth of the AI in cybersecurity market can be attributed to several factors which have led to the wide-scale adoption of these services by large enterprise and SMEs. The rising number of cyber-attacks due to the growing trend of digitalization coupled with increasing adoption of cloud-based services is further anticipated to fuel the demand for AI in cybersecurity. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on the development of novel technologies, providing updates and simultaneously offering innovative solutions to ensure the sustainability of different solutions. For instance, IBM provides IBM QRadar, a cloud-based security solution to identify unknown threats. QRadar helps to automatically identify the top threats and reduce the risk of cyber-attacks.



Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Prominent Players:



Some of the prominent players in the global AI in cybersecurity market include Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, SAMSUNG, Xilinx, Micron Technology, Inc., Cylance (BlackBerry Limited.), F-Secure, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and Sift, among others.



Growing Demends:



As the volume of data generated by companies is on the rise, cloud-based storage has gained immense popularity recently. This has spurred the demand for cloud-based security platforms to manage and retrieve data efficiently. Both large enterprises and SMEs are deploying various cloud-based applications that are prone to critical cyber-attacks. Therefore, companies are continuously deploying cloud-based security solutions to provide protection against threats from unknown sources. Moreover, cloud-based security solutions help businesses to save costs by eliminating the need for hardware-based security equipment and physical space taken up by data centers.



From the last few years, the deployment of smart devices has been on the rise. IoT adoption is not merely limited to offices and finds applications across various other types of infrastructures. IoT devices are used extensively by the healthcare, finance, and infrastructure sectors. The increasing number of connected devices and the growing need for the IoT have significantly contributed to the growing demand for cybersecurity worldwide. For instance, F-Secure, a Finnish cybersecurity company, uses "honeypots" network to get information about attacks. The company estimated more than 2.9 billion events of cyber-attacks globally.



Segmentation based On:



Based on Offering -



Hardware,

Software,

Services



Based on Technology -



Machine learning,

Natural language processing,

and others



Based on Type -



Cloud Security,

Network security,

Application security



Based on Deployment Type -



Cloud

On-premise



Based on Application -



Risk & compliance management,

Data loss prevention,

Antivirus/antimalware,

Identity & access management,

Security & vulnerability management



Based on End-User -



Banking,

Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI),

IT & telecommunication,

Healthcare,

Retail,

Government & defense,

Automotive & transportation



Regional Analysis:



North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the AI in cybersecurity market during the forecast period. This large market share can be attributed to various factors such as robust economic infrastructure in the region and the increasing business demand for various security services. Moreover, the region is also one of the early adopters of AI and consists of several noteworthy market players.



The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:



-How are the manufacturers operating in the AI in Cybersecurity Market plan to adjust their production according to the status of demand during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030?

-How are prominent leaders planning to secure economies in the distribution of their products?

-What are the defects in the existing products and what corrective measures should the product owners take to improve the product?

-How can companies explore new uses for their existing and new products or services, and thereby increasing the demands in the AI in Cybersecurity Market?

-What will be the market share over the estimated period?

-What are the general conditions prevailing in the AI in Cybersecurity Market?



In the end, AI in Cybersecurity Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



