Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market: Latest Trends, Growth Drivers, and Emerging Opportunities [2028]

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2024 -- The global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market size is projected to grow from USD 22.4 billion in 2023 to USD 60.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The surge in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) is vital for enhancing cybersecurity. With an increase in cyberattacks on tech firms, defense, and government agencies, the demand for advanced AI solutions has grown.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market"



300 - Tables

60 - Figures

400 – Pages



Cyber AI, particularly in behavioural biometrics, is crucial for proactive threat protection. ML algorithms are a top priority for industry players to strengthen security intelligence. The banking sector, facing rising privacy concerns, emphasizes the significance of AI-based cybersecurity. As cyber threats evolve, the market is expected to expand, especially driven by demand from small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).



Software segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Based on the offering segment, software is anticipated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Computer systems rely on integrated software to execute intricate operations, synthesizing data from hardware and processing it through AI systems for intelligent responses. The rise of AI in the cybersecurity software market is driven by a surge in security breaches targeting business applications, where hackers aim to access sensitive data. Stricter data privacy policies and regulations contribute to the increasing demand for AI-based cybersecurity solutions, addressing challenges posed by evolving cyber threats. The adoption of cybersecurity solutions is further propelled by the widespread use of connected devices, the BYOD trend in organizations, and the global increase in internet usage, all aimed at mitigating potential risks.



Managed service to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on the services, managed services are anticipated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Managed services are significantly shaping AI in cybersecurity, fostering a proactive defense landscape. AI algorithms in these services enhance real-time threat detection, automating incident responses for swift mitigation. Resource allocation is optimized through AI automation, allowing cybersecurity teams to focus on strategic initiatives. Continuous monitoring and adaptive security measures provide comprehensive coverage against evolving cyber threats. AI-powered risk management analyzes vast datasets, fortifying organizations against potential vulnerabilities. Scalability, flexibility, and predictive analytics empower organizations to anticipate and respond effectively to cyber threats. The strategic insights from AI facilitate informed decision-making, contributing to cost-effective and efficient cybersecurity operations.



Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The CAGR of Asia Pacific is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. The AI in cybersecurity market in the Asia Pacific is poised for growth, driven by factors such as population rise and government policies. Emerging methodologies such as Machine Learning, IoT, Big Data analytics, and AI are being deployed as organizations shift to the cloud for enhanced production speed. The region faces evolving and sophisticated cyber threats, including ransomware, ad fraud malware, and DDoS attacks. Vulnerable countries such as India, Australia, Japan, China, and South Korea are focusing on robust defense infrastructure amidst increasing cyber warfare.



Market Players:



Major vendors in the global AI in Cybersecurity market NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Xilinx Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Palo Alto Networks Inc. (US), Trellix (US), CrowdStrike (US), NortonLifeLock (US), Cylance Inc. (US), ThreatMetrix Inc. (US), Securonix Inc. (US), Sift Science (US), Acalvio Technologies (US), Darktrace (UK), SparkCognition Inc. (US), Fortinet (US), Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd (US), High-Tech Bridge (Switzerland), Deep Instinct (US), SentinelOne (US), Feedzai (US), Vectra (US) Zimperium (US), Argus Cyber Security (Israel), Nozomi Networks (US), BitSight Technologies (US), and Antivirus companies such as Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Bitdefender (Romania), and ESET (US).



Key Dynamic Factors For Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market:



Increasing Complexity of Cyberthreats:



Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are essential for improving cybersecurity defences as cyber threats become more sophisticated. Artificial intelligence (AI) can help organisations keep ahead of emerging cyber dangers by analysing massive information and identifying patterns suggestive of possible threats.



Artificial Intelligence and Behavioural Analysis:



Behavioural analysis and machine learning algorithms are becoming more and more popular in cybersecurity. Artificial intelligence (AI) makes it possible to identify possible security incidents by detecting abnormalities in user behaviour and network traffic.



Automating Threat Identification and Reaction:



AI-driven automation is becoming more and more popular for real-time threat detection and response. Organisations may lessen the effect of cyberattacks by using automated technologies, which can analyse and respond to security problems far faster than old manual techniques.



AI-Driven Endpoint Protection:



AI-powered endpoint security solutions are becoming more and more common. By examining user activity on each device and spotting malware or questionable activity, artificial intelligence (AI) can offer sophisticated threat protection.



Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) System Integration:



To improve the correlation and analysis of security event data, artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are being included into SIEM systems. Organisations are able to respond more skillfully and with greater understanding of the context of security occurrences because to this integration.



Cloud Protection:



AI is becoming more and more important in cloud environment security as cloud services are used more and more. Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions can track and examine cloud activity, spot security holes, and deliver up-to-date threat intelligence.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



Analysing competition and market segmentation is essential to comprehending the artificial intelligence (AI) dynamics in the cybersecurity space. There is fierce rivalry in the market as many businesses try to provide cutting-edge solutions to deal with the changing cybersecurity issues. Important participants in this market, including well-known cybersecurity companies and up-and-coming AI startups, are always competing to improve their technological prowess, diversify their product lines, and increase their market share. Acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and technology breakthroughs are some of the variables that define the competitive environment.



